MLB Insider Ranks Washington Nationals' Chances of Juan Soto Reunion
The Washington Nationals have made their intentions clear for the upcoming offseason — they are going to spend some money to upgrade the roster around their talented group of emerging youngsters.
There are a few clear areas of need that exist, which general manager Mike Rizzo will look to fill. Near the top, if not in the No. 1 spot, is adding some power to the lineup.
The Nationals need a legitimate power threat after hitting only 135 home runs last season. That was only two more than the last place Chicago White Sox with 133.
To manufacture runs last year, Washington got incredibly aggressive on the base paths. They led MLB with 223 stolen bases, but also lapped the league with 73 caught stealing attempts; the second most was the Tampa Bay Rays with 53.
Adding a bopper to the middle of the order would decrease the need to be overly aggressive and run into outs, which can ruin momentum and cutting innings short unnecessarily.
Luckily for the Nationals, there are several players who would fit that profile. At the top of the market is one of their former players — Juan Soto.
He is set to hit free agency after an incredible 2024 campaign with the New York Yankees where he combined with Aaron Judge to be one of the most production duos in baseball history. They are going to do everything in their power to bring him back, as his free agency pursuit is going to be all anyone focuses on until he signs.
Washington has already shown they are willing to pay Soto big money. They reportedly offered him a 15-year, $440 million extension before trading him to the San Diego Padres.
Turning down a deal of that size is certainly tough, but it ended up being the right call. He has put himself in a position to land a contract that pays $50 million annually and could easily surpass $500 million in total.
How realistic of a chance do the Nationals have to land him? They made the free agency suitor list that Jim Bowden of The Athletic put together, but they are closer to the bottom than the top.
The former MLB executive has them ranked at No. 8 out of the 10 teams he discussed.
“There could not be a better script for Nationals president of baseball operations Mike Rizzo than to trade Soto to San Diego for a Herschel Walker-type prospect package and then two and a half years later, re-sign Soto.”
That package Bowden is referring to is the backbone of the franchise climbing out of their rebuild and back to prominence. Shortstop CJ Abrams was an All-Star in 2024, MacKenzie Gore has shown ace potential at the top of the rotation and left fielder James Wood made an immediate impact after being promoted for his Major League debut on July 1.
There is a lot to like about the direction this franchise is heading. Adding a player of Soto’s caliber to the mix would raise their floor and ceiling exponentially. After turning only 26 in October, he fits their timeline to open their window to contend as early as this season.