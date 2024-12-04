MLB Insider: Washington Nationals Great Trade Fit for Nolan Arenado
The Washington Nationals are getting ready for the Winter Meetings with a lot of holes to fill on the team.
After a 71-win season, the Nationals are excited to improve this offseason with a bright young core of talent to build around. Despite the rebuild taking some time, it feels like this could be the offseason when Washington makes a splash or two in order to improve this team with some veteran talent.
In free agency, there are going to be multiple players who are a good fit for what the Nationals are trying to do. However, the Nationals could also look to the trade market in the upcoming Winter Meetings to fill some needs.
One of those potential needs for Washington is at third base. Recently, David Schoenfield of ESPN.com named the Nationals as a great fit for St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado.
“This fits on many levels. Nationals third basemen ranked second-worst in the majors in OPS. They have nobody on the roster ready to step in. They have plenty of payroll space to absorb the $74 million owed Arenado for the next three seasons -- and, frankly, could probably get the Cardinals to pay some of that down in a trade. They need a good glove in the infield, where CJ Abrams' range at shortstop is questionable.”
While Alex Bregman and even potentially Willy Adames headline the free agency class at third base, there is a lot to like about Arenado as a potential target.
With the Cardinals going into a bit of a rebuild, they are looking to shed salary, and the talented third baseman is owed nearly $80 million over the next three seasons.
Last season was the first year in a long time that Arenado didn’t make the All-Star team, but he is still a solid player with a WAR of 2.5 last campaign. Even though he might be declining and not a superstar anymore, he could be the perfect veteran leader for this Nationals team.
This would also indicate the Nationals don't see their top third base prospect, Brady House, being fully ready for the job in 2025. Or, potentially, it could lead to a position change. When Arenado's openness to a trade was originally reported, there were indications that he might be open to a position change, such as first base.
That is also a position where the Nationals need help, perhaps more desperately than third base. Trading for Arenado and moving him to first would give House a path to the Majors, eventually.
Due to the lofty price tag, Washington likely wouldn’t have to give up top prospects for him, as the Cardinals would much rather them take as much money from the contract as possible. If the Nationals are looking to compete in 2025, adding a veteran like Arenado would be a solid move.