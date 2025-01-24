Multiple Top Washington Nationals Prospects Get Non-Roster Spring Training Invites
It's an exciting time for the Washington Nationals.
After seeing what their Parkway rivals, the Baltimore Orioles, have done with their rebuild and immediate jump into contendership, this organization is hoping they can do the same thing with so many star prospects on their roster and in their pipeline.
James Wood, Dylan Crews, CJ Abrams and Luis Garcia Jr. are leading the way in the lineup, and MacKenzie Gore, Mitchell Parker and DJ Herz seem to be the current wave of future stars in the rotation.
Who emerges from the next crop of prospects will determine how high of a ceiling this group can actually have.
The Nationals are wasting little time seeing what some of them can bring to the table.
10 out of their top 30 prospects per MLB Pipeline have been extended non-roster invites to Spring Training, giving these youngsters a good opportunity to experience what it takes to play at the big league level, while also allowing the coaching staff and front office to make evaluations.
The most notable of the group is Brady House, their star third base prospect who many are predicting will take over the hot corner for years to come when he is ready.
However, there are some other high-profile names who will be with Washington this spring.
-3B Brady House: No. 3
-RHP Jarlin Susan: No. 4
-INF Yohandy Morales: No. 9
-C Caleb Lomavita: No. 10
-3B Cayden Wallace: No. 11
-OF Daylen Lile: No. 12
-RHP Tyler Stuart: No. 19
-RHP Marquis Grissom: No. 27
-OF Andrew Pinckney: No. 28
-RHP Brad Lord: No. 30
That is a huge number of top-ranked prospects who are getting a taste of big league camp.
Multiple players have estimated debut times coming in 2025.
It will be interesting to see how the organization goes about getting some of these players who are ready onto the field, especially since the outfield seems set with Wood, Crews and Jacob Young.
Either way, it's an exciting time for the Nationals fan base with so much talent in the organization, and during Spring Training, they're going to have a chance to see what many of these players can do.