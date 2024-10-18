Washington Nationals Third Base Dilemma Could Be Filled by In-House Candidate
The Washington Nationals have a few spots on their roster that they would like to address this offseason.
A fan base itching to see their team back in the postseason would love for the front office to spend some money. General manager Mike Rizzo will have the resources if he wants to get aggressive in free agency.
One of the positions he will be seeking is an upgrade at is third base. Alas, it is slim pickings on the free agent market.
The Nationals would have to blow Alex Bregman away with an offer to pry him away from the Houston Astros. Eugenio Suarez would provide the team with the power element they are seeking, but may not be a long-term answer as he is already 33.
Washington may be better off spending their money elsewhere on more pressing needs, especially since they have some in-house options that can handle the hot corner.
Jose Tena, who was acquired from the Cleveland Guardians in the Lane Thomas blockbuster, could factor into the mix. As can Ildemaro Vargas as a platoon player against left-handed pitching.
But, there is one youngster to keep an eye on who could claim the starting job this offseason and with a strong performance in Spring Training - Brady House.
The No. 3 prospect in the Nationals’ system and No. 84 overall is knocking on the door of the Major Leagues. He came into the 2024 campaign with a clear goal of staying healthy, and he was able to accomplish that.
His next step could very well be starting third baseman in the Big League club.
"The biggest thing for him is playing that full season,” said vice president and assistant general manager, player development and administration Eddie Longosz, via Jessica Camerato of MLB.com. “He wanted to play 130 games. He told me that the first day of Spring Training, that’s his goal. He wanted to go home tired and he did that, he achieved that. I think that was the biggest thing -- staying healthy. He played tremendously well at third base, his defense was outstanding.”
A first-round pick in the 2021 MLB draft, injuries derailed the start of his career. He played in only 149 games in his first three seasons combined. This past year, he was able to stay on the field and play in 129.
House was productive, hitting 19 home runs along with 21 doubles while knocking in 66 runs. His slash line of .241/.297/.402 leaves a little to be desired, but we have to remember he is only 21 and was working off some injury rust.
If his glove work continues improving, the team can afford to be patient with his bat. The tools are there for him to become an everyday player and major contributor along with the other talented youngsters on the squad.