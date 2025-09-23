Nasim Nuñez Breaks Out With First Career Leadoff Home Run
The Washington Nationals were initially on track to secure a victory on Monday night against the Atlanta Braves, but an influx of runs scored by the Braves in the third inning sent the Nationals on a downward spiral. This set a negative tone for the remaining matchups of their three-game set.
Washington faced Atlanta last week, and each game ended in a similar fashion, allowing the Braves to sweep the series clean. With Monday's 11-5 loss, it looks like this set is heading in a similar trajectory.
Despite the unfortunate outcome, one of the Nationals' players had a special night. The young infielder had a career first, and his family was in the stands to experience the excitement with him.
Nasim Nuñez Hits a Career First
Washington entered their matchup against Atlanta with some additional vigor, particularly from shortstop Nasim Nuñez. At the top of the first inning, Nuñez set the stage for what could have been a successful night for the Nationals. The 25-year-old smacked a homer off Cy Young recipient Chris Sale's pitch, sending it to right field and bumping the score to 1-0.
His hit marked his first career leadoff home run and his fourth in his last 29 plate appearances. Nuñez was the No. 46 overall pick in the second round of the 2019 MLB draft. Since his debut in March 2024, he has been viewed as a bit of a slow burn.
"It's good that he experienced that at the big leagues," said interim manager Miguel Cairo, per Jessica Camerato of MLB.com. "But at the same time, he didn't play that much. All this year, he played a lot in Triple-A. I think it helped his development as a player... He brings a lot to the table."
"He's fun to watch," Cairo continued, further reported by Camerato. "You can tell when he plays, he enjoys playing the game. He's got so much confidence when he's in the field. He brings energy, passion. You know what you're going to get from him every day."
This season, he has posted four home runs and reeled in 13 RBIs for Washington. He is currently slashing .233/.296/.721 in 2025. Overall, he has made vast improvements when compared to his 2024 season, which is promising.
On Tuesday night, the Nationals will play against the Braves for their second game of the set. There is still time for Washington to win the series, but if they want to do so, they will need to quickly turn things around in order to avoid repeating history.