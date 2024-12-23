Nathaniel Lowe Will Give Washington Nationals Boost at First Base
The Washington Nationals ended up trading for their answer at first base in 2025 with the deal to acquire Nathaniel Lowe from the Texas Rangers.
For the past couple of months the Nationals have been connected to every first baseman on the free-agent market, only to be passed over.
Washington was driving toward a point where it might have to drastically overpay to sign a first baseman that wasn’t worth the money or offer too many years to the market’s top option, Pete Alonso.
Instead, the Nationals will likely fork over $10.5 million in arbitration to Lowe this year, control him for another season and then either allow him to walk or extend him. Don’t rule out the Nats extending him, either.
Lowe has emerged as one of those first base options that isn’t talked about much day-to-day in baseball but produces solid numbers every season. Take his last three slash lines:
In 2022 he slashed .302/.358/.492/.851 with 27 home runs and 76 RBI;
In 2023 he slashed .262/.360/.414/.775 with 17 home runs 65 RBI;
In 2024 he slashed .265/.361/.401/.762 with 16 home runs and 69 RBI.
Last season Lowe began the year on the injured list with an oblique injury he suffered in spring training. He was slow to get going. But he had a much better second half and ended up with one of his best walk-to-strikeout splits of his career, as he drew 71 walks against 125 strikeouts.
After his 2022 season, which was a breakthrough year for him at the plate, Lowe said publicly he wanted to get better defensively as a first baseman. He put in the work and in 2023 he ended he ended up winning his first Gold Glove.
Lowe was not a bad fielder before that season. But his improvement was evident. His fielding percentage went up from .993 in 2022 to .998 in 2023. He also led the American League in double plays turned by a first baseman (128) and assists (106).
Lowe isn't yet 30 years old and he's already developed a reputation as a good guy in the clubhouse. He's also spent the past few seasons learning from leaders like Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien, one of the most respected players in the game.
The Nationals are a young, hungry and talented team and Lowe could end up emerging as their leader. He brings a World Series ring, a Gold Glove, a Silver Slugger and some credibility as a Major Leaguer who's been there and done that.
He’s not a star. But his consistency and left-handed power bring something Washington needs, whether it’s just for a couple of years or for the long term.