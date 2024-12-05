Why Washington Nationals Signing Pete Alonso Makes Perfect Sense
The Washington Nationals are getting ready for the Winter Meetings with a lot of holes to fill on their roster.
After another rebuilding year in 2024, the future is starting to look bright for the Nationals. Washington has been patient in terms of the scouting and development of their players, and also from the financial side of things.
Currently, the Nationals are under the $40 million mark in payroll, as they will have a ton of money to spend this offseason if they choose to get back to what the payroll was in 2024.
However, while Washington might have a lot of money to spend, they also have a lot of areas to address. Arguably, the greatest strength for the Nationals right now is some of the talented young hitters in their lineup.
Players like CJ Abrams, James Wood and Luis Garcia Jr. have all been playing well at the major league level. However, they do still have some holes to fill in the lineup, with first base being arguably the biggest need.
The position has been a struggle for the Nationals since Ryan Zimmerman and Josh Bell left, but this offseason, they will have the opportunity to make it become a strength.
With a lot of options available in free agency, Washington will surely look to improve a position that has really lacked production for a number of years.
One player who could make a lot of sense for them and who is arguably the best player available at the position is Pete Alonso.
The Nationals are certainly familiar with his work, as they have seen a lot of him over the years with the New York Mets. Alonso has been one of the best power hitters in the game since being called up, as he has hit 120 home runs over the last three years.
Considering Washington has been really lacking in the power department, the right-handed slugger would instantly come in and fix that. While there are some concerns about him having a slightly down year in terms of power for his standards, he still hit over 35 home runs in 2024.
Pursuing the Polar Bear makes a lot of sense for a Washington team that is trying to prove that they belong in a good National League East. While by no means would he be the final piece to the puzzle for Washington, he would be an excellent addition.
As the best power hitter at a position of need for the Nationals, Alonso makes a ton of sense for Washington to try and sign.