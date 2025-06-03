Nationals All-Star Relief Pitcher Will Be Popular Trade Target Ahead of Deadline
The Washington Nationals have been playing some of their best baseball recently, pushing their record to 28-31.
That may not seem like much to some people, but for a franchise that has been mired in a rebuild since winning the World Series in 2019, it is a much-needed step in the right direction.
On pace to win about 77 games, the Nationals are showing improvements in key areas, which should have them challenging to finish at the .500 mark.
They have a bona fide superstar emerging in their lineup with left fielder James Wood leading the way offensively. Shortstop CJ Abrams has been performing like an All-Star again.
MacKenzie Gore is anchoring the starting rotation, showcasing his ace-level stuff. Jake Irvin has been strong behind him and the team.
Where they are showing the biggest improvement is in the bullpen, where some young arms such as Jackson Rutledge and Cole Henry have stepped up following the disastrous performances of their veteran additions.
All three players they signed in free agency to help the relief staff, Colin Poche, Lucas Sims and Jorge Lopez, were released.
The only veteran who has done everything the team had hoped for is closer Kyle Finnegan, who was non-tendered early in the winter but returned to the team on a one-year deal.
Kyle Finnegan Will Be Popular Target Ahead of Trade Deadline
An All-Star in 2024, he has been the most reliable relief pitcher for manager Dave Martinez in 2025.
He has converted 16 save opportunities with a 2.61 ERA. Zero home runs have been allowed, which is the biggest improvement to his game and overall production.
Finnegan has performed at an All-Star level once again and could represent the National League in the Midsummer Classic.
However, he is someone that may not be with Washington much longer after that.
The Nationals are playing better, only five games behind the St. Louis Cardinals for the final wild card spot in the NL. However, there are four teams to jump ahead of them and the Atlanta Braves are right on their tails, only a half game behind.
Remaining in the race would certainly be a positive development, but they cannot pass on the opportunity to improve their future outlook.
Finnegan looks like he will be the best relief pitcher available on the trade market ahead of the deadline. Contenders with needs at the back end of their bullpen will be calling attempting to acquire him and the Nationals need to listen.
At 33 years old and on a one-year contract, the veteran closer likely isn’t in the team’s long-term plans; they made that clear last offseason when they were ready to move on by non-tendering him.