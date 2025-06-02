Nationals' May Surge Pushes Them Higher in Latest Power Rankings
The Washington Nationals are slowly putting themselves in the playoff conversation after struggling to begin the year.
The Nationals are coming off a weekend series win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on the road. This came after beating the Seattle Mariners in two of three games at T-Mobile Park to begin the week.
The team lost on Sunday, but the 4-2 week is still very impressive considering their competition and being away from home. With their great week, Washington was able to finish the month of May three games over .500.
With their winning month and their great week of baseball, MLB.com has moved the Nationals up two spots to No. 23 in their latest power rankings.
What Went Right for the Nationals Last Week?
Washington was able to crush the ball.
In their four wins, the Nationals put up 38 total runs and they scored at least nine in each game.
In those four games, Washington slashed .315/.401/.562 with 48 total hits, 22 extra-base hits (seven home runs) and just 27 strikeouts.
At one point, they were able to score nine runs without recording an out against the Diamondbacks.
James Wood saw his seven-game hit streak come to a close on Sunday, but he has been one of the biggest reasons for the team's success lately. \
In his last six games, Wood has slashed .304/.448/.783 with three home runs, eight RBI and five runs scored.
In the month of May, the left-hander slashed .330/.410/.604 with seven home runs, 23 RBI and 19 runs scored. He is well on his way to his first All-Star appearance and he might be able to sneak his way into the National League MVP conversation if he keeps up this production.
Robert Hassell III was recently called up, and he has quickly made a name for himself. The left-handed hitter slashed .333/.333/.481 this past week with nine total hits, including his first career home run on Wednesday.
Josh Bell and Luis Garcia Jr. were both able to collect nine hits throughout the week, as well.
Washington is riding their offense to multiple wins and they will need to keep it up if they have any hopes of making the playoffs.
They are third in the National League East and just five games back of a Wild Card spot.
Looking ahead, the Nationals will host the Chicago Cubs and Texas Rangers for three games each this upcoming week.