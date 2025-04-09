Nationals Boss Sends Condolences to Nelson Cruz After Horrible Tragedy
On Tuesday, 44 people died and 160 people were injured when the ceiling of a Dominican Republic night club collapsed.
As rescuers searched the rubble for survivors, they found that one of the victims was former Major League pitcher Octavio Dotel who pitched for 15 years. He dies as paramedics tried to get him to the hospital.
Later, the Associated Press reported that one of the other people that died in the tragedy was Nesly Cruz, who is the sister of former Washington Nationals slugger Nelson Cruz.
Word filtered through baseball on Tuesday after the accident, along with the news that both had passed.
Nelsy Cruz was more than just Nelson’s sister in the Dominican Republic. She was also the governor of the Dominican Republic's Monte Cristi Province. Also among the dead was former Nationals player Tony Blanco, who played for the team in its first season in 2005.
That prompted Nationals manager Davey Martinez, who managed Cruz at one time, to send his condolences to his former player and everyone in the Dominican Republic, per multiple reports, including the Washington Post.
“Before we leave, I just wanted to say there was a tragedy that happened. One of the players that played for me, Nelson Cruz, he lost his sister in a tragic accident today.
“So my condolences go out to him, his family and everybody in the Dominican Republic who lose a valuable member of their family. I love Nelson as a brother. He’s a good man. So my heart goes out to him, his family.”
Nelson Cruz was a seven-time All-Star and a four-time Silver Slugger during his long career, which included an American League Championship Series MVP selection and being honored as a Roberto Clemente award winner.
He also represented the Dominican Republic in the 2013 World Baseball Classic, helping them win a gold medal. He participated in three other WBCs and was his country’s general manager for the 2023 team.
He played 19 seasons, including the 2022 season with the Nationals. He slashed .234/.313/.337 with 10 home runs and 64 RBI.
He had a lifetime slash of .274/.343/.513 with 464 home runs and 1,325 RBI. He played in two World Series with the Texas Rangers in 2010 and 2011.
Cruz released a statement on behalf of his family that was published by multiple outlets, including people.com.
“We thank all those who have expressed their love and solidarity at this difficult time,” the family wrote. “Her legacy of service and love for others will live forever in our hearts.”