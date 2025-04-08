Former Astros Star Reliever Dies After Nightclub Ceiling Collapse Tragedy
Devastating news out of the Dominican Republic on Tuesday afternoon as a nightclub ceiling collapse that has taken at least 44 lives and injured 160, per Associated Press.
Among those that have died is former Houston Astros dominant relief pitcher Octavio Dotel.
It had been reported first that Dotel was rescued from the rubble, but MLB insider Hector Gomez shared the sad news that the former pitcher had died on the way to the hospital.
The 51-year-old had a 15-year career in the Majors, largely as a reliever. He had a 3.78 ERA and 119 ERA+, showcasing sustained greatness out of the bullpen.
He was a member of the 2011 World Series champion St. Louis Cardinals team, finally achieving the goal during the last couple years of his career.
Dotel was great throughout his entire career, but it is hard to argue against his stint with Houston being his best. He spent four and a half years there, with a 3.25 ERA and 142 ERA+. Those numbers are weighed down heavily from a rough first season.
Between 2001 and 2003, he had a 2.33 ERA and 191 ERA+. He was a part of a combined no-hitter in 2003, a game in which he struck out all four batters he faced.
The Astros eventually traded him in a three-team deal that sent Carlos Beltran to Houston, who of course played a Key Role in the 2004 postseason run.
This is not the only tragic connection to MLB as Nesly Cruz, the sister of seven-time All-Star and Texas Rangers great Nelson Cruz and current governor of Montecristi passed away as well.