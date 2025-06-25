Nationals Breakout Star Takes Shot at New York Yankees
Despite the underwhelming season the Washington Nationals are having again, there have been plenty of exciting developments for the team.
For one, James Wood looks like a future superstar.
He has turned into a dominant force during his second season in the league, and at just 22 years old, the sky is the limit for what he could potentially become during his career.
Along those lines, CJ Abrams continues to look like a franchise cornerstone and MacKenzie Gore has finally developed into the ace the Nationals believed they were getting when they acquired him as a headliner in the Juan Soto deal.
But as the calendar inches closer to reaching the All-Star break, it's been Wood who has become the focal point of national attention with the hope that the towering 6-foot-7 slugger could put his power on full display during the Home Run Derby.
Wood himself isn't sure if he's going to accept the invitation if it comes his way, but his teammates and coaching staff are hoping he does.
Alex Call is confident the rising star will win the event if he does enter, but when further discussing Wood, Call took a shot at the New York Yankees and how they are covered by the national media.
"If James Wood is on the Yankees, he would be the number one story every night," Call said, per Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post (subscription required).
Just because it's true doesn't mean it won't garner some attention.
For those who have been following Washington's official social media account all season long, they have been pretty salty when it comes how the more "high-profile teams" are covered compared to how they are covered, taking aim at even the official MLB account.
Call's comments were a pretty matter-of-fact statement, and it's one that not many people would argue with.
