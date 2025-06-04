Nationals Campaign for Young Slugger as All-Star Game Fan Voting Opens
The Washington Nationals are guaranteed at least one player at the All-Star Game in July, which will be at Atlanta’s Truist Park on July 15.
That’s because every team must have at least on player selected to the game.
Last year, shortstop CJ Abrams and closer Kyle Finnegan went to the All-Star Game, played at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
There’s a good chance the Nationals will have a first-time All-Star again this year, in addition to the opportunity for Finnegan to make another return appearance based on his play this season.
The Nationals too to social media to remind everyone that they have an outfielder clearly deserving of a trip to Atlanta in mid-July.
Nationals Outfielder James Wood’s All-Star Candidacy
Washington has its own communications account on X (formerly Twitter), an account that typically only media pays attention to, as it updates transactions, injuries and notable accomplishments on the field.
Well, Nationals communications took the approach that everything James Wood has done is notable this season as they posted a screenshot of Wood’s rankings in the National League and among NL outfielders going into Tuesday’s game with the Chicago Cubs.
Wood entered the game in the Top 8 in the NL in 14 different statistical and analytical categories. But it’s even better when he’s measured up against outfielders. He’s in the Top 3 in all categories. He led or was tied for the lead in seven of them — home runs (tied), slugging percentage, OPS, hard hit percentage, wRC+, wBOA and OPS+.
He entered the game with a slash of .286/.385/.567 with a .952 OPS, with 15 doubles, 16 home runs and 44 RBI. He has also stolen nine bases, drawn 36 walks and struck out 72 times. He has an OPS+ of 168 and a bWAR of 2.8.
Much of that was built off his tremendous May, as he helped the Nationals surge to two games under .500 by the end of the month.
He played in 26 games and took 106 at bats, as he slashed .330/.410/.604 with a 1.014 OPS. He was the only Nationals player with an OPS above 1.000 for the month.
He had eight doubles, seven home runs and 23 RBI. His home runs and RBI led the team, as did his 64 total bases, 15 walks and six stolen bases. In other words, he did pretty much everything for Washington.
He was a key reason why the Nats have won their last four games of May, along with six of their last nine games and 10 of their last 13 going into the Cubs series.