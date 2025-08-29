Nationals Catcher Drew Millas Set to Miss Remainder of 2025 Season
The Washington Nationals have had a pretty brutal 2025 campaign in many different ways, mostly via injuries and just overall poor production from the team.
With a 53-80 record to their name, they are among the bottom teams in the MLB as they sit last in the National League East as well. A recent injury will not help their case whatsoever, as their playoff push is essentially impossible with the lack of time remaining.
It was recently noted that catcher Drew Millas had a fractured and dislocated left index finger. While the severity of the injury was clear right off the initial diagnosis, a timeline was not available regarding when he might be available again or if he would have a chance to return this year.
Drew Millas Out for Rest of 2025 Season
But that has now changed, with Bobby Blanco of MASN reporting that Millas underwent surgery on that injured finger, getting an operation done that will fix the fracture and repair the joint that suffered the dislocation. Because of that, Millas will miss the remaining games of the 2025 season.
This is a tough loss for Washington, as Millas had been producing at a pretty high level both on offense and in the field during his 18 games at the MLB level. So far, he had slashed .306/.358/.449 with seven RBI, six runs, two stolen bases, five doubles, seven strikeouts and four walks.
Behind the plate, he played 123.1 innings, making only four errors in 119 chances, accruing 109 putouts, six assists and a double play. According to his Baseball Savant page, he had minus-2 blocks above average, but had an extremely impressive 1.89-second pop-time during that stint, which bodes well for his long-term aptitude at the position.
Hopefully, this injury will be cleared for the 27-year-old come spring training and he will be able to go full-throttle entering the 2026 season. That is the expectation, but finger injuries can be a bit trick for baseball players, especially catchers.
It will be intriguing to see how he performs during the early portions of next year and whether or not he can land a roster spot once again. Because with Riley Adams performing well in the absence of former highly-rated prospect Keibert Ruiz, there is a huge opening when it comes to the catcher position for the Nationals gonig forward.
Millas could factor into that when healthy, but now he'll have to wait until next year to prove it.