Nationals Lose Drew Millas to Injury, to Call up C.J. Stubbs for Catching Depth
The Washington Nationals are now two catchers down after the injury to youngster Drew Millas during Wednesday’s game with the New York Yankees.
Millas had one at-bat in the contest before he left the game with an injury. MASN’s Bobby Blanco later reported that the Nationals announced Millas left the game with a fracture and dislocation to his left second finger during a play at the plate that led to catcher’s interference. It’s expected that he will head to the injured list as early as Thursday. He would join Keibert Ruiz, who remains on the team’s 7-day concussions list.
Per the Washington Post’s Andrew Golden on X (formerly Twitter), the Nationals will promote C.J. Stubbs from Triple-A Rochester once they move Millas to the injured list. Washington doesn’t need to make a move until Friday when they host the Tampa Bay Rays.
With Ruiz on the injured list, the Nationals have leaned into Riley Adams as their starter behind the plate. He is slashing .207/.270/.364 with eight home runs and 22 RBI. Ruiz has been on the IL since July 8. He continues to progress through a rehab protocol but is not ready for game action.
Drew Millas’ Season
Millas has played in just 18 games this season, but he has slashed .306/.358/.449 with an .807 OPS, with no home runs and seven RBI. He also has five doubles and one triple. Washington first recalled Millas on June 24, and he spent nearly two weeks with the Nationals before he was optioned back to Triple-A Rochester. He rejoined the Nats on July 8.
He made his MLB debut in 2023 and has played in 49 games, with a slash of .276/.340/.396 with a .736 OPS, including two home runs and 14 RBI. He also has eight doubles and one triple. He was the Athletics’ seventh-round pick in 2019 out of Missouri State. He joined the organization at the 2021 trade deadline. The Athletics sent Millas, along with right-handed pitchers Richard Guasch and Seth Shuman for Nationals veteran catcher Yan Gomes, second baseman Josh Harrison and cash.
About C.J. Stubbs
Stubbs is a 28-year-old catcher who was the Houston Astros’ 10th round pick in 2019 out of USC. He is the brother of another professional catcher, Garrett Stubbs. He was with the Astros organization until 2024 when he was released that May. Washington picked him up and assigned him to Double-A Harrisburg.
When he plays, Stubbs will be making his Major League debut. In the Nationals’ system this year he has slashed .148/.279/.240 with three home runs and 15 RBI. He’ll likely be the back-up to Adams until Ruiz is ready to return.