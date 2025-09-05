Nationals Choose to Keep Former Tenth-Round Pick After Designating Him for Assignment
The Washington Nationals have had a pretty brutal 2025 campaign in many different ways, but it is clear that the franchise is building towards the future and not so much the present. With multiple veterans being shipped off at the MLB trade deadline, the team gathered a few more prospects to add to an already strong farm system.
One of the names who has stuck around for a while now in the minor leagues is Darren Baker. He is a second baseman and outfielder who was selected in round 10 of the 2021 MLB Draft. The son of former Nationals manager Dusty Baker has been rather impressive during his minor league stints, but one of the key areas of improvement needs to be his power at the plate.
Ultimately, Washington elected to designate Baker for assignment recently. However, following a short period of time since then, they were able to keep him around. He will be heading back to Triple-A for the time being.
Following his outright to Rochester, he will now have the opportunity to work his way back up to the Major League roster over time. With some consistent batting performances and solid defensive production, he has proven to be a valuable asset long-term.
How Has Darren Baker Performed So Far in Triple-A This Year?
Over the course of the 2025 season, Baker has put together a rather impressive campaign with the Red Wings. In the 98 games he has played there, he is slashing .260/.348/.325 with 45 runs, 22 RBI, 26 stolen bases, two triples, 64 strikeouts and 41 walks. His plate appearances are rather intriguing, as he is a consistent contact hitter, but his power is lacking immensely, with only one home run in those 98 games. Despite that, he provides a lot of value via his extra base hits and stolen bases.
As for his fielding this year, he has split reps between second base and left field. He has recorded 382.2 innings and 324 innings played at each, respectively. At second base, he has 78 putouts, 109 assists, 26 double plays turned and five errors, good for a .974 fielding rate. In left field, he has had similar production, posting 83 putouts, two assists and three errors, which is good for a .977 fielding rate.
Overall, he is definitely a player the Nationals should look to keep on the roster for the foreseeable future, as he has some great traits to build off of, and could become a great rotational piece for them soon.