Nationals Designate Darren Baker, Son of Former Manager Dusty Baker, for Assignment
The Washington Nationals keep building for next season, and one move may cost them a Major League and Nationals legacy.
The Nationals claimed a right-handed pitcher, Sauryn Lao, off outright waivers before Wednesday’s game with the Miami Marlins. Lao had just been waived by the Seattle Mariners off their MLB roster, so Washington was required to put him on their 40-man roster before optioning him to Triple-A Rochester.
To make room, the Nationals designated Darren Baker for assignment. If the last name sounds familiar, it should. He’s the son of former Nationals manager and future Baseball Hall of Famer Dusty Baker, who retired after the 2023 season.
Just because Darren Baker was designated for assignment doesn’t mean he can’t return to the organization. The Nationals can trade him in the next seven days. If Washington doesn’t find a taker for him, he can be optioned back to Triple-A Rochester, if Baker accepts the assignment. He can also elect to be a free agent.
About Darren Baker
Washington selected the younger Baker’s contract when rosters expanded last season, giving his recently retired father the chance to return to Nationals Park, visit old friends and see his son make his Major League debut. Darren ended up playing in nine games last season and batted .500 (7-for-14) with a pair of doubles.
The second baseman was optioned back to Rochester at season’s end, and he played 98 games with the Red Wings this season, where he slashed .260/.348/.325 with one home run and 22 RBI. The light-hitting 26-year-old is stuck behind Luis Garcia Jr. at the position. Given Washington’s investment in Garcia, there probably wasn’t a place for Baker at the MLB level.
Darren Baker was a 10th-round pick by the Nationals in 2021 out of California. He is in his fifth professional season and before his promotion last year he was picking apart pitching at Rochester, where he was batting .337 and had a 16-game hitting streak. That led to the best minor league season of his career, as he slashed .285/.348/.340/.688 with 20 doubles, two triples and 49 RBI.
Darren has been around baseball all his life, naturally. He was the bat boy in the 2002 World Series and fans most likely know him as the kid that J.T. Snow picked up at home plate in Game 5 of that series to keep him safe.
Baker retired after the Astros lost to the Texas Rangers in the American League Championship Series in 2023, but not before he won his first World Series as a manager in 2022. He is now a special assistant for the San Francisco Giants, where he started his managerial career. He managed the Nationals for two years in 2016-17.