Nationals' CJ Abrams Remains One of Best Young Shortstops in Majors
While many aspects of the Washington Nationals 2025 season were bleak, they've already figured out one of the most important positions in baseball, shortstop. Shortstop is arguably the most important infielder position behind catcher, which the Nationals have yet to figure out.
The Nationals got their shortstop of the present and future, CJ Abrams, in the same trade that they got two other franchise players in James Wood and MacKenzie Gore. Even though they traded away one of the best hitters in baseball in Juan Soto, they set themselves up nicely with the return.
Even if the rest of their infield isn't figured out, they're off to a good start with Abrams. A lot of teams still don't have shortstop figured out, so the Nationals are set for their rebuild.
Washington Nationals 2025 Shortstop in Review
Offense: CJ Abrams (.257/.315/.433, 144 G, 19 HR, 60 RBI, .748 OPS, 111 OPS+, 3.3 bWAR), Nasim Nuñez (.232/.297/.402, 39 G, 4 HR, 13 RBI, .699 OPS, 97 OPS+, 0.7 bWAR).
Defense (Baseball Savant): Abrams (-11 Outs Above Average, 89.9 Arm Strength, 22 Errors, .962 fielding percentage), Nuñez ( 4 OAA, 88.3 mph, 0 E, 1.000 Fld %).
Season Notes
Abrams was the second most valuable player on the team by bWAR (3.3) and had the third most amount of home runs. He was third on the team in OPS, as well. Arguably the best year of his career, he posted a career high of 111 OPS+. Abrams also stole 31 bases for the second year in a row, but was caught only three times.
Nuñez played the second most amount of innings at short, but it was only 19 games and less than 200 innings. He didn't play much because Abrams was out there everyday, but he was a reliable defender and had a nice season at the plate.
An Early 2026 Shortstop Room
There will be no doubt that Abrams plays short again next season. He's one of the Nationals steadiest players and is a huge steals threat, causing havoc on the bases and scoring 92 runs this season, among the top 30 in baseball.
Abrams was tied for the fourth most stolen bases among all shortstops with 31. He had the sixth most homers, and ninth in wRC+ with a 110 mark. Abrams is flat out one of the best young shortstops in baseball and was even an All-Star in 2025.
That's not to say the 25-year-old has no room to improve. Abrams was not very good defensivley this season. His .962 fielding percentage was 16th among shortstops and he was second in errors at 22. Among qualified defenders, his -11 outs above average was the second worse in baseball.
Eventually, Abrams will have to move off the position, but that won't be any time soon. That level of defense at shortstop can become a liability at one of the most important defensive positions. Abrams' bat is what makes him so good, but Washington will have to continue playing him at short for the time being.
When first overall pick Eli Willits makes it to the Majors, he will push Abrams over to third. That won't be for a few years, as Willits was just 17-years-old when drafted. Abrams is the shortstop for the next few seasons, and if he can continue to improve at the plate, he might become one of the most dangerous offensive shortstops in baseball.