Nationals Should Make Improving Catcher Their Highest Offseason Priority
With a new President of Baseball Operations now in place, the Washington Nationals rebuild could look extremely different from the days of Mike Rizzo. How they go about it has yet to be seen, but Paul Toboni has his work cut out for him in his first gig.
The pitching has some bright spots in MacKenzie Gore and Clayton Beeter in the bullpen, but overall it leaves a lot to be desired. Fortunatley, they have pieces both in the farm system and available to them via free agency to help improve that quickly.
However, the guys catching those pitchers are the team's biggest weakness. They cannot move forward with the current catchers as the everyday starters. With the offseason kicking off next month, now is the time to look back at the catching this past season.
Washington Nationals 2025 Catcher in Review
Offense: Riley Adams (.186/.252/.308, 83 G, 8 HR, 24 RBI, .560 OPS, 59 OPS+, 0.5 bWAR), Keibert Ruiz (.247/.277/.318, 68 G, 2 HR, 25 RBI, .595 OPS, 69 OPS+, 0.8 bWAR), Drew Millas (.306/.358/.449, 18 G, 0 HR, 7 RBI, .807 OPS, 129 OPS+, 0.2 bWAR), Jorge Alfaro (.256/.256/.308, 14 G, 0 HR, 3 RBI, .564 OPS, 60 OPS+, -0.3 bWAR).
Defense (Baseball Savant): Adams (-2 Blocks Above Avg, 2 CS Above Avg, -9 Framing, 1.93 Pop Time), Ruiz (-6 BAA, 1 CS AA, -9 Framing, 2.00 PT), Millas (-2 BAA, 0 CS AA, 2 Framing, 1.89 PT), Alfaro (-5 BAA, -1 CS AA, -2 Framing, 1.87 PT).
Season Notes
Riley Adams had the lowest batting average on the team, but provided the most pop at catcher. He struggled with strikeouts, 110 in 263 at-bats, but was the best defensive catcher the team had. He had the most playing time of the four.
Keibert Ruiz dealt with a head injury in the back half of the season that kept him off the field for extended periods. The everyday catcher for the past three seasons, it was Ruiz's worst season as a major leaguer. He is currently on an eight year, $50 million deal.
Drew Millas ended the season on the 60-day IL with a broken hand. In a small sample size, he was the team's best offensive catcher, but bounced up-and-down between Triple-A most of the season. He hit five doubles and a triple in 49 at-bats.
Jorge Alfaro was signed as an emergency option in September while they dealt with injuries to Ruiz and MIllas. Although he hit two doubles in 39 at-bats, the 32-year-old veteran struggled behind the dish.
An Early 2026 Catchers Room
There likely isn't anything definitive about the catching position heading into 2026. The early favorite to start would be Ruiz due to his contract situation and former pedigree. However, a concussion really affected his play this year, and he's been a liability at the plate the past two seasons.
Adams and Millas will fight for a roster spot as well. If Millas comes back healthy, he may have the upper hand on Adams due to his solid, albeit small sample size performance. Washington could use any sort of offensive upside at the position, and right now that's Millas. However, both are under team control for the next several seasons.
Alfaro was a bit of a flyer when the team dealt with multiple injuries. He couldn't get it going at the plate and really struggled defensivley. It would be a bit of a shock if he returned.
However, finding better options all around would greatly benefit the lineup. The farm system doesn't have a whole lot to offer. CJ Stubbs made one appearnce this season, but he batted .169 with Double-A and Triple-A.
They have two top 30 catching prospects according to MLB Pipeline, but No. 23 Daniel Hernandez is 17-years-old and No. 29 Sir Jameson Jones is 19-years-old
The free agent market has more upside. JT Realmuto is a free agent, but he will have a lot of suitors. Gary Sanchez, who was great in 2023 with the San Diego Padres, played 29 games with Baltimore and hit .231 with five home runs.
Outside of those two, it's a wait and see approach as many of the possible free agents have either club or mutual options. Either way, Toboni's plans should feature an upgrade at catcher, whether it's via free agency or trade.