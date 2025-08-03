Nationals Claim Improving Tigers Pitcher PJ Poulin Off Waivers
As the Washington Nationals get set for the final two months of the season, it is going to be all about developing some of their young players.
At the trade deadline, the Nationals were a seller as expected. The team did a strong job of getting rid of some of their veterans on expiring contracts and has added some new prospects into the mix.
It could very well be a rough couple of months for Washington, but they have to start figuring out who is going to be part of their future to snap out of this rebuild.
Recently, the team made another move by claiming former Detroit Tigers pitcher PJ Poulin, who was recently designated for assignment, to free up a roster spot for Charlie Morton.
The 29-year-old southpaw has pitched in Triple-A for the Tigers this year and has been pretty good. He has totaled a 7-1 record and 3.38 ERA. There is a lot to like about the left-hander's ability to strike batters out with a fantastic 13.1 strikeout per nine innings rate.
For the Nationals, taking a chance on Poulin makes a lot of sense. This is a pitching staff that, for the most part, has been poor this campaign.
Even though he is 29 years old, the southpaw has seemingly started to find his groove over the last couple of seasons. With plenty of opportunities likely in the Majors for the Nationals in the second half of the season, Poulin could get a chance to prove himself sooner rather than later.
