Nationals' Cole Henry, Brad Lord Reflect on Bullpen Improvements This Season
Throughout much of the 2025 season, the Washington Nationals have experienced disappointment time and time again. When looking at their overall record which has left them fifth in the National League East standings, question have continuously been raised regarding the team's potential, or lack of.
As a whole, the Nationals have looked quite frail at face value this season. Despite their unfortunate positioning, there have been some improvements being made, particularly within their bullpen.
Two Washington pitchers, Cole Henry and Brad Lord, acknowledged the struggles that the bullpen has consistently encountered this year, but they were able to identify some of the strengths that they have been carrying lately.
Henry, Lord Acknowledge Nationals' Bullpen Improvements
In an interview with Nationals on MASN, Henry, a right-hander, described the bullpen as being a "contagious" bunch — this can be for better or for worse. However, it appears that they have taken the challenges in stride and continue holding each other to high standards.
"We're all in this together, let's just make something out of it and see if we can finish the year strong," Henry said. "I think that putting up zeroes and everyone going out there and kind of doing a great job is contagious throughout the whole bullpen. No one wants to be the guy to mess it up, so everybody goes out there mentally and physically ready to go..."
Not only did Henry weigh in on the hot topic, but so did Lord, a right-hander who recently hit a major milestone after posting seven strikeouts on Saturday — a career high. Lord, who has been in the bullpen at times this season, is one of the many players who has had an inconsistent season. But his optimism and drive to improve serves as a massive benefit to the team.
"Those guys never gave up, we could have cashed it in a couple months ago but they still come to the field every day, willing to work, willing to get better, and it shows in the outings that they're doing everything right and they're having a lot of great success," Lord said in the same interview.
Aiming to carry on this mentality, the Nationals are preparing to face the Miami Marlins on Monday afternoon in a three-game series. Washington will be leaning on the growing strength of the bullpen, but it will require all hands on deck.