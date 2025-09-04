Forgotten Nationals Pitcher Could Make Major League Return This Year
The Washington Nationals have been dealt a tough hand when it comes to their starting rotation.
Heading into the season, they believed DJ Herz would become a major part of their staff. But after a poor showing in spring training, it was revealed that he would need to undergo Tommy John surgery, something that will keep him on the shelf until the midpoint of next year.
Herz can be added to the list of young Nationals starting pitchers who have had to undergo that operation, with Cade Cavalli, Josiah Gray, Mason Thompson and recently star prospect Travis Sykora all getting that procedure in the last few years.
That makes it tough to field a competent rotation when trying to build through their pipeline, something Washington has found out the hard way this season with the second-worst starting staff in baseball when it comes to ERA.
But Cavalli has returned from his lengthy recovery period, and despite some struggles he's had, he looks like a former first-round pick. Now, the Nationals appear to be on the verge of getting back another one of those players who had Tommy John surgery.
Josiah Gray Could Return This Season
After being on the shelf for over a year, Gray is starting to inch closer to making his return to the big league mound, with Mark Zuckerman of MASN reporting that the right-hander threw 30 pitches against live hitters on Tuesday in West Palm Beach.
Zuckerman also added that Gray "could continue to progress to be able to go on a minor league rehab assignment soon, leaving the door slightly open for a potential return to the majors before season's end."
That would be a huge boost to the outlook of this Washington staff if that were to happen. While Gray hasn't been impressive during parts of four seasons with the Nationals -- owning a 4.80 ERA across 72 starts -- he was a former highly-regarded prospect and was viewed as someone with a high ceiling.
At least seeing if he can reach that level once he's back in the mix is something that has to happen for the Nationals, with them either moving on from the 27-year-old at some point if he continues to struggle or them now knowing he is a key part of their future.
Because of that, the progression of Gray's recovery will be something to monitor as Washington tries to find some answers in their rotation.