Nationals Continue To Battle Pitching Problems After Latest Collapse
The Washington Nationals are getting increasingly worse as the season goes on, and while it cannot all be blamed on their pitching staff, there is a clear problem on the mound right now. It was clearly demonstrated once again in their loss against the San Diego Padres on July 20.
The Nationals ended up losing the game 8-1, and eight of those runs came during the first 2 1/3 innings. After Elias Hammer hit a two-run homer it was time to call it a day for MacKenzie Gore (who has actually been one of the best starters for the Nats this season).
Since July 1, the pitching staff has allowed 102 runs in 15 games, which averages out to nearly seven per contest. Nine of those games they have allowed seven or more runs and three were in the double digits.
Regardless of his contest today, he is arguably still the best starting pitcher right now even though his 4-9 record might not reflect that.
Gore has by far the most strikeouts for the Nationals' pitching staff. He is the only one who as amassed more than 100 (140) and leads all pitchers by 57. He's the only started to have an ERA under 4.00 with 3.59.
There are only three teams in the Majors who have an ERA over 5.00, which unfortunately includes Washington. They join the Athletics and who else but the Colorado Rockies.
This isn't the only major category in which they sit in the bottom three of the league; win-loss record, opponent's batting average, and earned runs are also not going their way.
The Nationals are 4-11 to start July and June didn't go much better. There were three teams in June that didn't have double-digit wins, and not only did that include Washington, but they were also the worst record posted last month.
They are still home for the next series against the Cincinnati Reds before going on a rough stretch on the road to close out the month. The Nats will face off with the Houston Astros and the Minnesota Twins, who are quite good when they are on their home fields.
