Nationals Have Five Players Listed as Trade Chips Ahead of Deadline
The 2025 MLB season has been incredibly disappointing for the Washington Nationals despite entering the campaign without the highest of expectations.
After winning 71 games in two straight years, it will be an uphill climb to even reach that number this season.
With a record of 38-59 entering play on July 19, the team has taken steps backward in what was supposed to be a campaign they started moving forward out of their rebuild.
More News: Interim Manager Miguel Cairo Gives Several Key Injury Updates
There are three excellent building blocks in place with left fielder James Wood, shortstop CJ Abrams and ace MacKenzie Gore, but beyond that, there isn’t much to currently get excited about at the Major League level.
As a result, the Nationals are going to be one of the teams who are surefire sellers ahead of the MLB trade deadline, which is set for July 31.
Despite their underwhelming performance on the field, there are several players on the roster who are going to generate some level of trade interest.
More News: Nationals Reliever Derek Law To Miss Season After Flexor Tendon Surgery
As shared by Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report, there are five legitimate trade chips on the roster: closer Kyle Finnegan, first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, designated hitter Josh Bell, starting pitcher Michael Soroka and utility player Amed Rosario.
Finnegan likely has the most value with so many contenders on the lookout for bullpen help.
He has vast closing experience with 106 career saves, but his 2025 numbers have taken a major hit in his last two outings, surrendering eight earned runs in only 0.2 innings of work.
More News: This One Thing Has Been Key To Nationals' Success This Season
Soroka is going to be an intriguing target to many teams because of the versatility that he provides.
Washington has been deploying him as a starter and he is a more than capable innings eater at the back end of a rotation. But, once the postseason begins, he could shift into a role in the bullpen, where he has experience as well.
Speaking of versatility, any contender looking to plug multiple holes in their lineup off the bench should be taking a look at Rosario.
More News: 4 Nationals Players Who Must Be Moved Ahead of Trade Deadline
He has been solid for the Nationals with a .273/.315/.432 slash line and OPS+ of 113. Rosario has played mostly second base and third base for Washington, but has logged innings at every position on the diamond except first base and catcher.
Lowe and Bell were expected to provide the Nationals offense with a power boost but haven’t quite lived up to expectations with .689 and .687 OPS numbers, respectively.
Bell has been on fire in July with a .390/.479/.488 slash line, increasing his value after a brutal start to the season.
For more Nationals news, head over to Nationals On SI.