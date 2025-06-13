Nationals Could Be Playing Themselves Into 'Seller' Territory
The Washington Nationals got swept by the New York Mets after being defeated 4-3 on Thursday despite a near-comeback in the ninth when they were down 4-0.
Their losing streak is now at five games between the Mets set and losing two out of three against the Texas Rangers.
The Nationals have had the opportunity to gain meaningful ground on their National League East opponents, with the Atlanta Braves still finding themselves after Ronald Acuña Jr.'s return and the Philadelphia Phillies searching for answers on offense as their Bryce Harper-less lineup continues to look flummoxed.
But they have not capitalized and now find themselves only a half-game ahead of the Braves for third place in the NL East.
As Washington enters their series against the Miami Marlins, their in-division status and already slim chances at buying ahead of the deadline could be on the line.
Kyle Finnegan has been part of trade conversations since the 2025 season began and would likely command the most value of any short-term player on the team.
He has not allowed a run in three appearances in June.
Andrew Chafin is another veteran bullpen arm who could be moved should the Nationals need to sell. He had a 2.00 ERA in May after coming off the injured list.
He had a rough start to June, allowing two runs without recording an out against the Chicago Cubs on June 3, but has not allowed a run since.
The Marlins' bullpen ranks in the bottom 10 in ERA, WHIP, strikeouts per nine innings and hits per nine innings.
If the top of Washington's order with CJ Abrams, James Wood and Luis Garcia Jr. can't dominate on offense, it will be very disheartening.
To have any chance to stay alive for the National League Wild Card, or even simply not have to do a fire sale, a sweep might need to be in order.
For more Nationals news, head over to Nationals On SI.