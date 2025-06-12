Nationals Hitters Held in Check As Division Matchup Brings Shutout Against Mets
The Washington Nationals continue their recent struggles and are now 2-7 in their last nine games. If they lose today, that will be a clean sweep by the New York Mets, which is the Nationals second sweep of the season.
According to Bobby Blanco, (Nationals reporter with MASN Sports), Washington is ranked in the lower third in the National League in both batting and on base percentage against left-handers on the mound.
More news: Nationals Star Has Done This More Times Than Any Shortstop Since 2023
David Peterson entered the game with a 2.80 ERA and 1.259 WHIP. This would be his first full game in the six seasons that he has played for the Mets according to the Mets on MLB. Peterson didn’t exactly have the best game, respectable but not outstanding, and the Nationals could not capitalize.
The lefty ended up with only six strike outs on a low-90 fastball and sinker. Only nine balls went out into the infield and it seemed Washington could only make weak contact off of his pitches.
James Wood, outfielder for the Nationals, spoke with Blanco saying, "I think there was some loud contact, but I think overall, I think he pitched a great game. And I don't want to take that away from him. I feel like we could have been better today.”
More news: Nationals Need Improved Prospect Development To Become Future Contenders
The only real scoring opportunity came late in the eight-inning. Luis Garcia Jr. had a double and a chance to head to home from Jacob Young’s single. The umpire called him out at home plate and the Nats tried to challenge this, but it was not overturned.
Wood also stated to Blanco that Peterson was just in rhythm today. They never got him out of his zone with a strong hit.
Unfortunately for Washington their starting pitcher, Jake Irvin, did not have a great game either. He ended up pitching a full five innings and finished with a 4.21 ERA. Though there were only five hits, four earned runs, two of which were home runs.
More news: Nationals Adding More Talent To Majors by Calling Up Triple-A Bat Dog
The Nationals were down 4-0 going into the sixth inning. The Nationals play the Mets again today and then head home to take on the Miami Marlins and the Colorado Rockies starting tomorrow.
For more Nationals news, head over to Nationals On SI.