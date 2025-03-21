Nationals Create Exciting Opening Day Event With Major Beer Company Collaboration
Fans of the Washington Nationals are in for a grand Opening Day surprise.
Budweiser, the official beer of Major League Baseball, has partnered with 17 MLB clubs to create limited-edition beer cans in celebration of the 2025 season.
Budweiser's design for the Nationals will also emphasize the pure excitement of homers with a custom baseball bat graphic. That will include a tribute to Washington's unique home run legacy since 1901.
Each club's can will exhibit specific details unique to each franchise.
Budweiser recently renewed their partnership with MLB in 2022 and have since continued their undying love for the great American game.
These team-themed beer cans represent the positive and exclusive relationship between Budweiser, MLB and the fans.
Along with the Nationals, Budweiser created limited-edition cans for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Baltimore Orioles, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, Houston Astros, Los Angeles Dodgers, Miami Marlins, Minnesota Twins, New York Yankees, Oakland Athletics, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants, St. Louis Cardinals, Tampa Bay Rays and the Texas Rangers.
In addition to this exciting new lineup, Washington will also host the Budweiser Clydesdales to amplify the long-standing relationship between the league and their official beer brand.
On March 23, the Budweiser Clydesdale hitch parade will begin through the streets of Washington D.C.
Starting from Market Square on The Wharf and ending at the Center Field Gate at Nationals Park, the parade will kick off the start of the 2025 baseball season.
The opener for Washington will also be proceeded by the Budweiser Clydesdales on March 27.
All of the Opening Day festivities will be followed by the start of the season against the Phillies. The giant American flag unfurling ceremony will be followed by the ceremonial first pitch to be thrown by Hall of Fame sportswriter Thomas Boswell.
Other free activities can be found throughout the park, kicking off the regular season at Nationals Park.
Fans can look forward to exclusive looks at the new City Connect jerseys, as well as a chance to see star player Ryan Zimmerman ride in on the hitch.
Wherever Budweiser is sold, Washington fans can purchase the limited-edition Nationals beer can to prepare for the upcoming season.