Nationals Did Well Getting Two Rising Pitching Prospects in Deal for Kyle Finnegan
The Washington Nationals have been in talks to move their closer since last year, and he was finally dealt away when they moved Kyle Finnegan to the Detroit Tigers.
Even going back to last deadline, Finnegan was someone who was talked about a lot before the Nationals decided to hold onto him. His second half of the season was a struggle, where he only threw 23.1 innings with a 5.79 ERA. With his free agency market cool, he re-signed with Washington prior to this campaign.
Since the beginning of 2024, Finnegan is fifth in all of baseball with 58 saves. The right-hander had a 4.38 ERA and 20 saves in 39 innings this year.
More News: Nationals Star MacKenzie Gore 'Attracting Serious Interest' Ahead of Trade Deadline
In return, the Tigers sent right-handed pitcher Josh Randall -- their No. 15 prospect -- as well as their 10th-round pick in the 2024 draft, right-handed pitcher RJ Sales.
Randall, 22, was a third-round pick in last year's draft. A three-pitch pitcher, his fastball and slider are his best weapons. The fastball is in the mid-90 mph range that can touch 98. This allows him to generate a lot of ground balls.
The slider is "high-spin" that gets a lot of whiffs, and he has a changeup that he will continue to refine. At 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, the big right-hander will try to move quickly through the minors as a college player currently with High-A.
More News: Nationals Trade Michael Soroka To Cubs In Late-Night Move
2025 is Randall's first full season in professional ball, where he has made five starts at Single-A and one start at High-A. In 80.1 innings, he has posted a 3.92 ERA and struck out 70 batters with a WHIP of 1.32.
Randall's two plus-pitches gives him an advantage as a college pitcher in terms of moving up quickly. If the changeup improves, he has the stuff of a backend starter.
Sales, 21, didn't pitch last year after being drafted. In his first 16 games in the minor leagues, the right-hander is raising his stock.
More News: Cubs 'Trying' to Trade for Nationals Ace, No Trade Imminent Yet
He's started 15 games, appearing in 16. Across 66.1 innings, Sales has posted a 2.71 ERA with an 8.5 K/9 and 1.116 WHIP at Single-A. His numbers are worthy of a call up, and at the very least, it looks like he will be promoted in the minors at some point this season within the Nationals' system.
Washington may not have acquired players who can immediately help the team, but getting two young, solid pitchers for a rental like Finnegan is a win.
Randall will be in the top 30 prospects for the Nationals, while Sales will likely make the list at some point if he can continue his great performance.
For more Nationals news, head over to Nationals On SI.