Nationals Duo Rock Custom Cleats With Special Meaning in Mets Game
The Washington Nationals have been partnered up with Toyota dealers in the Washington area for decades to support the National Institutes of Health (NIH). They established a "K's for Kids" program at the Children's Inn at NIH. The organization donates $50 for every strikeout that is thrown by a Nationals' pitcher. Now, their relationship will be on display to the world with some custom cleats.
Jacob Young and Jake Irvin had a special project for a pair of youngsters at the Children's Inn. The two kids came in for a bone marrow transplant and were asked to customize the cleats that each athlete would be wearing against the New York Mets.
"We all go through hard times, but these kids are doing it at a young age, so it is really fun for us to be that light for them." says Young.
Children's Inn Cleat Designers
Irvin will be wearing a pair designed by Sam. After spending some time together they found out they are both from Minnesota, so he actually drew the state on the shoes. Then went on to put the Maryland flag and an outline of Irvin throwing a pitch with the Washington Nationals logo. He went out all out on his shoe design.
Young's shoe designer put him on his cleats as well, but with a little twist. The centerfielder is known for a few plays where he has gone up on the wall to make a catch kind of like spiderman. So, he's dressed up as spiderman on his cleats making a catch. She also went on to put his last name and the Children's Inn logo to represent the entire program.
This experience is something that the children will remember for a lifetime. Making it even more special will be wearing the cleat in a game and showing them off to the world.
Washington is in one of their better stretches of the season. They just split a four-game stretch with the Philadelphia Phillies and even though they dropped the first game against the Mets, the club still has a chance to take the series. Once they are done with New York they will start a road trip to face the Phillies once again and the New York Yankees.