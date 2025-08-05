Nationals Star Jacob Young Wins Prestigious Heart and Hustle Award
Washington Nationals center fielder Jacob Young was selected as the team’s winner of the Heart and Hustle Award, announced by MLB on Tuesday.
The award, which is presented by and voted on by the league’s player alumni, will feature a league-wide award winner at the end of the year.
Young was selected from the pool of the Nationals’ MLB players and picked by a select group of team alumni.
More News: Nationals Prospect Juan Reyes Named Dominican Summer League Pitcher of Week
About Jacob Young
Young has been the Nationals’ starting center fielder since the start of the 2024 season. This year, he has played in 85 games and has slashed .233/.304/.275 with no home runs and 19 RBI. He missed part of the season due to a left shoulder AC sprain.
Last season was Young’s first full MLB campaign, and he slashed .256/.316/.331 in 150 games, with three home runs and 36 RBI.
Young is considered one of the game’s best young defenders.
More News: Former Nationals Star Leaves First Cubs Start with Apparent Injury
Young was the Nationals’ seventh-round pick in 2021 out of the University of Florida. In two years, he was called up to make his Major League debut on Aug. 26, 2023.
Young played in 33 games that season and slashed .252/.322/.336 with 12 RBI.
Previous Nationals Winners
Last season, Ildemaro Vargas was the Nationals’ winner of the team award. He lost to Witt.
More News: Nationals Star Mired in Ice-Cold Stretch Has Left Offense Stuck in Neutral
In 2023, former outfielder Lane Thomas was named Washington’s award winner and lost to Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien.
In 2022, Josh Bell — who is currently with the Nats — was named the team’s award winner. Bell retained that status even after he was traded to the San Diego Padres. The overall winner was Paul Goldschmidt, who was with St. Louis at the time and is now with the New York Yankees.
Trea Turner won the team award in 2021. Howie Kendrick was the team’s winner and the overall winner of the award in 2019.
About the Heart and Hustle Award
The Heart and Hustle Award is presented by the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association each year. A winner is picked from each team and an overall winner is selected at the end of the season.
More News: Nationals Were Smart To Take Advantage of Jumpy Angels at MLB Trade Deadline
The award, first presented in 2005, was won by the Kansas City Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr. last season.
Per the MLBPAA, players considered "exemplify a true passion for the game and who best embody the values, spirit, and tradition of the game."
It is the only award voted on by former players. The overall winner is selected by a vote of the team winners, alumni and fan voting.
For more Nationals news, head over to Nationals On SI.