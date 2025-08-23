Nationals Star Dylan Crews Part of Franchise’s Winning Formula This Season
Washington Nationals rookie Dylan Crews was at the heart of the Washington Nationals’ come-from-behind victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night.
Crews doubled with one out off of Phillies closer Jhoan Duran and later scored on a single by Daylen Lile to tie the game at 4-4. Lile later stole third and scored on an error by Phillies catcher JT Realmuto to give the Nationals a one-run lead and eventual 5-4 victory.
Crews, one of the most hyped rookies in baseball coming into this season, has missed much of the campaign due to an left oblique injury. He only returned to the lineup earlier this month. But, as Friday’s game shows, he is part of the Nationals’ winning formula for the future.
Nationals’ Record with Dylan Crews
MASN reporter Mark Zuckerman pointed out after Friday’s victory that the Nationals have a winning record (27-26) with crews in the lineup. Going into Saturday’s game with the Phillies, that was more than half of Washington’s 53 victories this season.
Crews was on the opening-day roster and played nearly every day until May 20, when he suffered the oblique injury. In that time, he slashed .196/.266/.354 with seven home runs and 15 RBI. On May 20, the Nationals were 22-27.
Crews was unable to return from the injury until Aug. 14. Without him Washington went 26-45 and that cost both manager Dave Martinez and general manager Mike Rizzo their jobs. Washington will be looking for permanent replacements after the season. With Crews back in the lineup, the Nationals are 5-3 in games in which he plays and he’s slashed .259/.355/.444 with three doubles, a triple and four RBI.
Crews With the Nationals
Crews was the Nationals’ first-round pick in 2023 out of LSU, where in three seasons he became one of college baseball’s most decorated players, as he was a freshman all-American and Perfect Game national freshman of the year in 2021.
The following season he was a consensus all-American, SEC co-player of the year and a Golden Spikes semifinalist. In 2023, his final season of college baseball, he led the Tigers to a national championship. He was the SEC player of the year, a consensus all-American and the Golden Spikes winner, given to the nation’s top player.
After he was drafted by the Nats, he played just 135 minor league games before he earned his promotion to the Nationals last season. In 100 minor-league games in 2024, Crews slashed .270/.342/.451/.793 with 13 home runs and 68 RBI. In 31 Major League games last year he slashed just .218/.288/.353/.641 with three home runs and eight RBI. The Nationals hope Crews can remain in the starting lineup the rest of the season.