Nationals Emerging Ace Is Key to Team Showing Improvements This Season
The Washington Nationals and their fans were treated to a memorable performance on Opening Day by the team’s ace, MacKenzie Gore.
Taking the mound against the defending National League East champion Philadelphia Phillies, he put forth a historic performance across six dominant innings.
Gore struck out 13 of the 18 batters he faced, giving up only one hit to Kyle Schwarber. It was one of the best Opening Day starts in the history of baseball, as only Randy Johnson in 1993 and 1996 and Shane Beiber in 2020 had more than his 13 strikeouts in the first game of the season.
His immense potential was shining brightly that afternoon, looking like the ace the Nationals believed he could be when they acquired him as part of the trade package from the San Diego Padres in the Juan Soto blockbuster.
In 2024, Gore looked like a No. 1 out of the gate and closed the season on a high note, but there were some struggled sandwiched in between during the summer.
Finding consistency and avoiding the peaks and valleys is the next step for the talented lefty to cement his status amongst the top pitchers in the game.
It would also help Washington remain competitive and move up the standings and MLB power rankings this year.
In the first regular season edition of the MLB power rankings shared by Tim Britton, Johnny Flores Jr. and Andy McCullough at The Athletic (subscription required), the Nationals are in a tie for 25th with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
That is a one-spot jump from where they were in the preseason when they were ranked No. 26 heading into the 2025 campaign.
For their ascension to continue, Gore performing like a true ace would help.
“Since coming over in the Juan Soto trade, the lefty has established himself as a pretty good major-league starter. Thursday suggested the leap to something more could be imminent,” wrote Britton.
A -1.70 FIP was recorded in that game against the Phillies, as everything was clicking in the season opener.
In his second start of the year against the Toronto Blue Jays, not nearly as much success was found when he surrendered three runs on nine hits and two walks across 5.0 innings of work to go along with five more strikeouts.
He didn't generate as many swings and misses and wasn't able to keep the ball on the ground as often as he did against Philadelphia.
It was still encouraging to see Gore battle through five hard-fought innings when he didn’t have his best stuff. He still gave his team a chance to win the game, but they ended up losing 4-2.
Pitching at the level he has through his first two starts will give the the Nationals a chance to come away victorious every time he takes the mound, which will help them take the next step in this rebuild.