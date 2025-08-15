Nationals Ex-Slugger Reportedly Could Draw Interest From Red Sox
On Thursday, the Washington Nationals announced a shocking roster decision.
With Dylan Crews already scheduled to be activated off the 60-day injured list following a long rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester, the expectation was that one of the three outfielders on the roster not named James Wood would get optioned back to the minors.
However, the Nationals took a completely different turn by designating Nathaniel Lowe for assignment one day after he hit a grand slam.
Lowe was in the midst of his worst career season, but the move was still shocking.
Not only did Washington trade for him this past winter where they gave up one of their better relievers to get the deal done, but the past Silver Slugger and Gold Glover also had another year of club control for 2026.
With someone of Lowe's pedigree now available, it wouldn't be surprising to see him get pursued by other teams around the league.
Red Sox Could Have Interest In Nathaniel Lowe
Prior to the trade deadline, the Boston Red Sox were routinely linked to Lowe, with their need at first base being a glaring one following the injury to Triston Casas and their replacements not panning out. But nothing got done.
That doesn't mean Lowe won't wind up in Boston now that he's been DFA'd, though.
According to Sean McAdam of MassLive (subscription required), the Red Sox could be interested in the slugging first baseman, but he did share a caveat regarding how deep that interest might be.
"The Sox had inquired about Lowe's availability earlier in the season when Casas was first injured, so presumably there would be at least some interest. In all likelihood, the Sox would not be interested in claiming him and absorbing about $3 million in remaining salary obligations. Their path would more probably involve waiting to see if he cleared waivers and convincing him to sign — for the pro-rated major league minimum — with a team that could give him playing opportunity and a better-than-average crack at reaching the postseason," the insider shared.
It will be interesting to see what comes next for Lowe.
Because he's had such a poor season to date on offense despite his consistent power numbers and run production, that makes it hard to justify other teams picking up the salary he's owed for the remainder of the year.
But it's also a risk to sit back and not put in a waiver claim since another team that's willing to pay that money could scoop him up.
Wherever the former Nationals slugger ends up, his journey will be something to follow for the rest of the season and into 2026 since that was the time he could have been with Washington.