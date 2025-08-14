Nationals Shockingly DFA Slugger After Activating Dylan Crews From IL
The Washington Nationals have been preparing for a Dylan Crews return for some time.
He was sent on a lengthy rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester in hopes that he would find his offensive rhythm again and carry that over to Major League level after he has struggled to start his career.
When it was revealed that Crews was going to be activated off the 60-day injured list before the series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies that begins on Aug. 14, there was plenty of speculation about who was going to be the roster casualty.
Jacob Young and his poor offense was seen as an option.
While the Gold Glove-caliber center fielder has a great fielding tool that makes it hard for him to not be carried on the big league roster, his declining offense made him a prime candidate to be sent down for a reset.
Daylen Lile has been impressive at the plate during his second stint in The Show, but his defensive issues are alarming.
Robert Hassell III has also performed better in his second big league stint, but he hasn't been given much run during that time and seemed like he could be the odd man out.
However, none of those three outfielders were optioned to Triple-A.
Nationals Designate Nathaniel Lowe For Assignment
In the official announcement made by the team, the Nationals revealed they designated slugging first baseman Nathaniel Lowe for assignment.
One day after hitting a grand slam, the player who Washington traded for this past winter and opted to keep ahead of the trade deadline this year could be lost for nothing.
It has not been a banner year for Lowe by any means.
Even after the grand slam on Wednesday, he is slashing just .216/.292/.373 with 16 home runs, 68 RBI and an OPS+ mark that's under the league average of 100 for the first time in his career.
What makes this even more surprising, though, is that he has another season of club control in 2026.
With no clear first base options in sight unless they want to turn things over to Yohandy Morales, this decision seems to be a financial one with Lowe being owed the remainder of the $10.3 million arbitration salary for this year before that number likely would have increased for next season.
Again, while Lowe hasn't been great for the Nationals this year, this is another head-scratching decision made by a franchise that has had too many to count in recent memory.