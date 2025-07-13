Nationals Give Their Superstar Outfielder His First-Ever Day Off
The Washington Nationals have had a somewhat difficult-to-understand campaign when it comes to a variety of topics.
While their record indicates an extremely poor showing at 38-56, they have found some cornerstone young players to build their team around in the long run.
They do still have a long way to go before they are contending for a postseason berth once again, but the good news is they are turning some of their own prospects, as well as some trade acquisitions, into extremely exciting players.
One of the biggest examples this year has been James Wood, who has rapidly turned into one of the best young outfielders in the entire MLB.
With a Home Run Derby appearance taking place this season, it is clear that Wood has become the focal point of this Nationals offense.
The most impressive part is that he has managed to do so in only the span of about a calendar year and a few weeks, having been promoted to the MLB back on July 1, 2024.
With a little over 162 games under his belt, he will finally have the chance to rest for one of them on Sunday for the first time in his career.
The outfield group for the July 13 game against the Milwaukee Brewers will be Alex Call in left field, Daylen Lile in right and Jacob Young in center.
This will give Wood the chance to take the first day off of his career after 174 consecutive games played, so this is a much-deserved rest day for one of the most impressive players on the roster.
So far this year, Wood has slashed .278/.381/.534 with 24 home runs, 69 RBI, 59 runs, 12 stolen bases, 116 strikeouts and 59 walks. This has accrued him 4.3 bWAR and has nominated him for the All-Star Game, securing him that honor in his first full season with the team.
