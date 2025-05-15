Nationals Get Win They 'Wanted' After Calling Team Meeting During Losing Skid
There weren't high expectations for the Washington Nationals entering the year.
Not only do they play in a division with three true National League contenders, but this season was also viewed as a developmental year with so many young players on the roster so the organization can see who might become franchise cornerstones.
As a result, wins weren't the measuring stick coming into the season.
However, when the games are tight and the Nationals have a chance to come out on top, not getting into the winner's circle doesn't sting any less despite the expectations being low. And even during the developmental phase of a rebuild, it's important for young players to learn how to win. So when Washington was failing to do that, a team meeting was called.
Whatever was said and whatever was discussed seems to have worked.
The Nationals stopped their seven-game losing streak on Wednesday.
It was clear the players wanted this one, and Kyle Finnegan said as much after the contest.
"We needed it," he said, per Andrew Golden of The Washington Post (subscription required). "Obviously, we wanted it. And to get it in that style of game, we did exactly what we were wanting to do and that's finding a way to win a close game. And we did it."
Things didn't come easy for Washington in this one.
After taking a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, they found themselves behind at the completion of the third frame, a deficit that increased to three runs when the Atlanta Braves scored two more in the bottom of the fifth.
But instead of crumbling, the Nationals fought their way back and scored two runs in both the seventh and eighth innings to take a 5-4 lead, something they held onto to earn this much-needed victory.
"It's felt like a while since we've been in the win column. It was a team win. It was big for us. I feel like there were big at-bats from everybody, the bullpen did their job," outfielder James Wood added.
Putting together complete team performances like this has been rare for Washington.
The bullpen struggles have been well documented at this point, but the offense has also had a hard time putting up the requisite amount of runs to win games against good teams.
Maybe this is the moment that gets them going.