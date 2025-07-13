Washington Nationals ON SI

Nationals Reportedly Option Struggling Starting Pitcher After Poor Start

The Washington Nationals are set to send a struggling pitcher back to the minors.

Nick Ziegler

Apr 17, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Nationals hats and gloves in the dugout against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the sixth inning at PNC Park.
Apr 17, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Nationals hats and gloves in the dugout against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the sixth inning at PNC Park. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Nationals suffered a tough loss on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers despite holding a lead late.

It has been a frustrating season for the Nationals, and their most recent loss against the Brewers only exemplified that. Despite having a lead in the ninth inning, closer Kyle Finnegan was unable to shut the door on Milwaukee, allowing three runs in the loss.

As shown by the franchise recently clearing house, it is a bit of a mess in Washington at the moment.

More News: Five First-Time Managers Nationals Could Pursue to Replace Dave Martinez

After the game, the team reportedly elected to make a roster move regarding their starter from Saturday, Shinnosuke Ogasawara.

Bobby Blanco of MASN reported the Nationals decided to option the Japanese international back down to Triple-A after two poor starts in the Majors.

Ogasawara was a historic signing by Washington over the winter, but the results in the Majors so far haven’t been very good.

More News: Nationals Turn to Veteran Talent in Latest Move To Strengthen Triple-A Depth

In two starts against the Brewers and the Boston Red Sox, he has totaled a 9.45 ERA and 1.80 WHIP in 6.2 innings pitched.

Even though the sample size was small in Triple-A, he didn’t pitch particularly well there either. After two poor starts in the bigs, sending him back down to hopefully gain some confidence and improve is the right decision for the Nationals to make.

More News: Five Former General Managers Nationals Could Pursue After Firing Mike Rizzo

Aside from MacKenzie Gore, this is a rotation that isn’t very good with even Jake Irvin starting to see his ERA creep closer to 5.00.

As Washington heads toward being 20 games under .500, it’s no secret they will be sellers. However, there aren’t too many valuable assets they will be able to offer by the deadline.

For more Nationals news, head over to Nationals On SI.

Published
Nick Ziegler
NICK ZIEGLER

Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20.

Home/News