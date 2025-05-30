Nationals Have Slugging Prospect Garnering Attention in Lower Minor Leagues
The Washington Nationals can thank the San Diego Padres for the situation they are currently in when it comes to foundational pieces for their Major League roster.
When they acquired Juan Soto in a blockbuster trade a few years ago, the Padres sent an incredible package of young players back to the Nationals who are now making an impact at the highest level.
Shortstop CJ Abrams was an All-Star in 2024. Left fielder James Wood is already looking like a superstar, one of the best hitters in baseball at just 22 years old in his first full MLB campaign.
MacKenzie Gore is an ace on the mound and is currently the best strikeout pitcher in baseball.
Outfielder Robert Hassell III, who was the highest-rated prospect at the time of the trade, made his MLB debut recently. Flamethrower Jarlin Susana has immense potential, as well.
That trade is helping build the foundation, but for Washington to truly break out of this rebuild, they need some of their own homegrown players to start developing and producing.
One player they have high hopes for is shortstop Luke Dickerson.
Luke Dickerson Is Nationals Prospect To Keep an Eye On
Selected in the second round of the 2024 MLB draft, he received the largest bonus for anyone picked outside of the first round in the bonus pool era, receiving $3.8 million.
During his time at Morris Knolls High School in Rockaway, N.J., Dickerson showcased incredible power potential.
He tied the record, held by Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels, for the most home runs in a single season by a high schooler when he hit 18 last year.
“He’s just an interesting guy. It’s power over hit but there is some hitting ability there, too. He can run. It’s solid to plus speed. He’s got actions and a chance to stay at shortstop. If not, I think the power and the bat will profile elsewhere,” wrote Jim Callis of MLB.com.
Dickerson played in the Florida Complex League for one week to begin the 2025 campaign before the team had seen enough and moved him to Single-A Fredericksburg.
He has more than held his own there with a .294/.387/.490 slash line, one home run, seven doubles and 11 RBI through his first 62 plate appearances.
The sample size is small, but an overall OPS of .852 is incredibly encouraging for the young shortstop in his first taste of professional baseball.