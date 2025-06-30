Nationals Have Two Prospects Heading to MLB All-Star Futures Game This Season
The Washington Nationals have had a pretty tough season so far in 2025, but one of the most hopeful things surrounding the squad is their young core.
Between players at the MLB level who are just developing and young prospects in the farm system working their way to the top, the Nationals have an extremely bright future if their young talents have anything to say about it.
This has been recognized by the MLB as well, with two of their top prospects set to attend the MLB All-Star Futures Game this season, as was reported in a team announcement. These two prospects are ranked No. 1 and No. 21 in Washington's system according to MLB Pipeline; those are Travis Sykora and Marquis Grissom Jr.
Sykora has been outstanding in 2025, going from the FCL up to Double-A Harrisburg in the span of about three months, which at 21 years old is extremely impressive. It only took him two starts to go from FCL to Low-A, and another two to get to High-A, before making six with High-A Wilmington and then being promoted again. So far with Double-A, he has made one start, and finally started to look human, as in 3.2 innings he gave up four earned runs and had five walks to six strikeouts.
As for Grissom Jr., he has spent his time with Double-A and Triple-A for the entire season, making nine appearances in the prior before being promoted. He looked outstanding in that first stint, and while he has struggled a bit after being sent up to Rochester, he is getting better over time. In 18 appearances, he has a 6.00 ERA, 1.619 WHIP, 18 strikeouts to 15 walks and four home runs allowed.
Both of these players have shown strong flashes of elite-level talent this season and will now get a chance to showcase it against some of the best prospects across the sport.
