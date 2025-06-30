Washington Nationals Superstar Ties Unlikely MLB Record in Victory over Angels
For Washington Nationals outfielder James Wood, the name of the game is slugging the baseball, and he’s really good at it.
But, on Sunday, he had to learn some patience. And, in doing so, he matched an MLB record.
Sunday’s box score showed the Nationals (35-49) beating the Los Angeles Angels (41-42), 7-4. Wood went 1-for-2 with four walks. It’s hard to argue with the Angels pitching around the potential All-Star.
Through his first 84 games he’s slashed .283/.386/.552 with 22 home runs and 64 RBI. He may end up being the Nats’ only representative at the MLB All-Star Game next month in Atlanta. Perhaps closer Kyle Finnegan will join him.
The Angels managed to avoid giving up a home run to Wood in the first two games of their series. But, on Sunday, they took no chances.
Wood didn’t just draw four walks. He drew four intentional walks. And, in that way, he matched an MLB record.
He became the sixth player in Major League history to be intentionally walked four times in a game. Many of the names are legends in the game, including Andre Dawson, Barry Bonds, Roger Maris, Manny Ramirez and Garry Templeton.
Nationals Communications provided a screenshot of the entire list on social media. Bonds was intentionally walked four times in a game four times in his career. Dawson, Maris, Ramirez and Templeton each had it happen once.
Early in the game, the Angels pitched to Wood. He singled in the first inning, and he led off the fourth inning with a groundout.
But after that it became strategy to avoid Wood’s bat in a close game. In the fifth, Los Angeles did so to load the bases to try for the force out at every base in a 1-1 game. In the seventh, the Angels did it again with CJ Abrams at second base. In the ninth inning, the Halos intentionally walked him with a runner at third in a tie game. After that, it went to extra innings.
In the 11th inning, the Angels intentionally walked him a final time with the Nationals already up 7-4. Abrams was at third base.
The strategy worked to an extent. Wood was not responsible for a run, or a run batted in for the game. But Washington won anyway.
The Angels also reinforced just how respected a hitter Wood has emerged as in his first full season in the Majors and why he’s a cornerstone of the franchise.
