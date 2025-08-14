Nationals Heading in Wrong Direction of MLB Farm System Rankings for Rebuild
The Washington Nationals, who haven’t been competitive since winning the World Series in 2019, look set to embark on another rebuild with a new regime having to be put in place this upcoming offseason.
In July, the team made a shocking move, based on timing, when they fired general manager Mike Rizzo and manager Dave Martinez. It was a warranted move based on the team’s performance on the field, but doing it right before the 2025 MLB Draft and weeks ahead of the MLB trade deadline was head-scratching.
Interim general manager Mike DeBartolo did as good a job as he could, given the circumstances, adding some high-ceiling players to the minor league system via the draft and then flipping as many trade chips as he possibly could ahead of the deadline.
“The Nationals added necessary ceiling in Willits (a switch-hitting shortstop with plus speed and good defensive skills) at the first overall pick and still saved enough money to go overslot to sign Ethan Petry, Landon Harmon, Miguel Sime Jr. and Coy James out of the Draft. That class outweighs Washington’s Trade Deadline additions; outfielder Christian Franklin ranks highest among that group at No. 14,” written over at MLB.com, where their farm system rankings were updated.
Some of that drop certainly has to do with the graduations that have occurred recently for the franchise. 2024 featured a ton of prospects receiving MLB playing time and making the most of their opportunity, such as left fielder James Wood, center fielder Jacob Young and starting pitchers Mitchell Parker and DJ Herz.
Nationals Farm System is in Bottom 10 of Baseball
This year, right fielder Dylan Crews graduated and the same fate awaits third baseman Brady House and potentially the outfield duo of Daylen Lile and Robert Hassell III who are now receiving consistent playing time in the Big Leagues.
Plenty of work remains for whoever ends up taking over this front office because the Nationals are heading in the wrong direction of the most recent edition. After being placed in the top half of the last four editions, including a high of No. 8 during the 2023 midseason, Washington has plummeted.
They are now at No. 23, a brutal landing spot for a team that isn’t winning at the Major League level and is focusing solely on the development of young players to create their next core to build around.
There can be some solace taken in the fact they have three players in the top 100, No. 1 overall pick Eli Willits at No. 18, right-handed pitcher Travis Sykora at No. 46 and right-handed pitcher Jarlin Susana at No. 73.
But, Sykora underwent Tommy Johny surgery, and Susana already missed time earlier this year, dealing with some UCL issues. That certainly puts a damper on the future outlook if their two best pitching prospects are going to be dealing with arm ailments.