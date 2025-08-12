Nationals Top Overall Pick Eli Willits Headlines Team’s New Prospect Rankings
Coming into the season, the Washington Nationals looked like they could be a bit scrappy with their talented young core. For the most part, those players have pulled their weight, with James Wood and MacKenzie Gore making the All-Star team. Despite some optimism, Washington sits in last place in the National League East.
For the third time in franchise history, the Washington Nationals had the first overall pick in this year's draft. Previously, they had taken Stephen Strasburg and Bryce Harper, massive names to live up to and generally an unfair comparison for any young player.
Washington took Eli Willits, a 17-year-old switch hitting shortstop with the first pick. Though he may not have the hype the previous two had coming into the draft, his pedigree is already on display in MLB Pipeline's new prospect rankings.
Willits makes his prospect list debut at number 18 overall. He is the second highest player from the 2025 draft, right behind Colorado's Ethan Holliday at 17.
The shortstop is a long way from the big leagues, but there is still plenty to be excited about. He has two plus tools, hit and run, with the hit tool being the real standout.
"He has outstanding bat-to-ball skills, making consistent line-drive contact while rarely starying away from the strikezone," his MLB Pipeline scouting report states.
Willits posseses a hit tool that is rare to find in a player that young, which is what made him such a highly rated player. The hit tool is arguably the hardest to improve, so a young player coming in with that makes it easier to build the rest of his game at the plate.
With the number one pick finally being ranked, that makes it three Washington prospects in the top 100.
Right-handed pitchers Travis Sykora and Jarlin Susana, who were already in the top 100, remain in the refresh. Sykora sits at 46 with Susana down at 73.
The 6-foot-6 Sykora has done nothing but dominate since being draft in the third round of the 2023 draft. The 21-year-old throws three pitches, a plus fastball and splitter, and an above average slider, according to his scouting report.
In 32 minor league starts across four levels, Sykora has thrown 130.1 innings with a 2.14 ERA, 208 strikeouts (14.4 K/9) and a 0.86 WHIP.
He was promoted to Double-A in 2025, but after 12 starts this season, went down with an elbow injury, ultimately needing Tommy John surgery. However, it's clear the Nationals believe in him. He's reached Double-A in just his second season and when he returns healthy, he may continue to move just as quickly.
Susana, who is also 6-foot-6 at 21-years-old, was acquired by Washington in the Juan Soto trade with San Diego in 2022. The right-hander has an interesting ceiling. He has two plus-plus pitches in his fastball and slider, but his third pitch is a below average changeup and his control was given a 40 by MLB Pipeline.
In 39.2 innings across two levels this season, Susana has a 3.63 ERA and 60 strikeouts.
The question is whether or not he can stick in the rotation or not. On one hand, he has started all but one game in his career and the strikeout numbers have remained great. On the other hand, it's hard to be a starter with only two pitches, and he's only thrown 100 or more innings once in four seasons.
The Nationals have a lot to look forward to with the three prospects, especially adding more arms to the rotation. But they aren't the only ones who have made an impact.
Left-hander Alex Clemmey was just promoted to Double-A after a 2.47 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 87.1 innings at High-A. Seaver King, 2024's first rounder, has stolen 23 bags this season.
As for the rest of the newcomers to the Nationals' top 30, third rounder Landon Harmon slots in at six, second rounder Ethan Petry comes in at eight, and fifth round Coy James is at nine.
The 2025 draft was kind to Washington and could be a part of their rebuild moving forward, but all eyes will be on Willits and how he progresses. Although Washington is still a long way from competing for the NL East again, they continue to rebuild their farm system for the future.