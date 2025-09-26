Nationals Ink Former Top 100 Prospect To Minor League Contract
The Washington Nationals have plenty of young talent on their MLB roster and in their farm system, but for a rebuilding organization like them, they need as many high-ceiling players as possible.
With Paul Toboni set to take over as the head of baseball operations, things are off and running when it comes to shaping the future of this franchise. And that includes taking a flyer on a former top 100 prospect.
As reported by Andrew Golden of The Washington Post, the Nationals have signed infielder Orelvis Martinez to a minor league contract for the 2026 season. He was released by the Toronto Blue Jays on Sept. 15 of this year.
Like Golden pointed out in his social media post regarding this signing, Martinez was suspended 80 games last year for violating the performance-enhancing drug policy. That came two days after his major league debut and after he entered the season ranked second in the Blue Jays' pipeline and 87th overall in the sport.
The subsense he tested positive for was clomiphene. But he said that he was prescribed Rejun 50, a clomiphene tablet, after visiting a fertility clinic so he could start a family. Nonetheless, he did not disclose that to the team or the MLBPA, and it resulted in the suspension.
Martinez was activated from the restricted list by Toronto later that season when he was eligible to return, however, he didn't appear in another MLB game for the rest of his time with the Blue Jays before he was designated for assignment and later released this year.
What Are Nationals Getting in Orelvis Martinez?
With that out of the way, there's no doubt the Nationals are getting a talented player.
Signed as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic back in 2018, the $3.5 million deal he received was the second-highest signing bonus given to an international free agent in team history behind Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
The early performances in his minor league career lived up to that hype, with him blasting 28 home runs in 2021 before reaching 30 longballs in 2022 and then hitting 28 once again in 2023. While his batting average has been on the lower end with his strikeout rate high, the pop he possesses is no joke. However, he struggled this year at the Triple-A level, slashing .176/.288/.348 with 13 home runs, 32 RBIs and 112 K's to 47 walks in 99 games.
If anything, Washington fans should be happy knowing they have another high-ceiling power hitter in their midst. And with his ability to play second, third and shortstop, he could become a utility man at some point next season if he's able to show well.
The Nationals need more pop in their lineup going forward. Even with James Wood's 30 longballs entering play on Friday, the team ranks 27th with just 152 total home runs hit. Knowing that, Martinez will be someone to keep an eye on next season, as the former top 100 prospect who's just 22 years old will be looking to get his major league career on track in the nation's capital.