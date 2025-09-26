Nationals Star James Wood Reaching Notable Milestone Should Not Go Overlooked
For a while, it seemed like a given that breakout Washington Nationals star James Wood would hit 30 home runs this season.
He was named to the National League All-Star team with 24 longballs and 69 RBIs to his name, which prompted Major League Baseball to extend the towering lefty an invite to compete in the Home Run Derby.
There are always cautionary tales about participating in that event, and while a lot of Wood's struggles in the second half were self-inflicted and also a result of competing in a full MLB season for the first time in his career, how he performed following the Midsummer Classic will be used as one of the reasons why players shouldn't sign up for the Home Run Derby.
But despite the issues Wood ran into, he was still looking to finish his fantastic season strong with the notable milestone of 30 home runs still on the table for him. And despite it taking longer than expected, he was able to reach that mark.
The rising star also joined Alfonso Soriano as the only Nationals players to ever hit 30 homers and steal 15 bases in a single season, which is great company to join at such an early stage of his career. But the attention surrounding this feat has been pretty muted.
The discourse about Wood in the midst of this campaign quieted. The spotlight he was receiving earlier in the year was intense, with many pointing to him as one of the next faces of the sport. Considering the seasons that other household names have put together, that was to be expected because of the struggles Wood ran into.
However, what the 23-year-old has accomplished in his first season of major league action should not go overlooked. And despite the slump he had for the majority of the second half, there's no doubt that he is a piece the new front office regime is going to build around.
James Wood Has Cemented Himself As Cornerstone of This Franchise
The issues Wood has are well documented. He strikes out a ton by being in the fourth percentile of K rate, sixth percentile of whiff rate and the 73rd percentile of chase rate. While that has been a point of frustration, especially in the second half when he wasn't as productive, it shouldn't take away from what he's done this year.
Seasons like Wood has put together don't come around often, as evidenced by him becoming on the second person in franchise history to do what he's done. And at the age of 23, he has proven to be a special player who can lead the Nationals out of their current rebuild.
As he continues to develop in his career, the sky is the limit. And it's exciting to think about what he can accomplish if he's able to work on his weaknesses and put together a full season of consistent play.