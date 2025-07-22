Nationals Issue Positive Injury Report on Two Important Stars Nearing Return
The Washington Nationals have had a rough season in which there has not been much for fans to look forward to.
Things have gone wrong in the win-loss column, the front office, the dugout, the injury report, and just about everywhere else in between as the struggle of a campaign continues.
Fortunately, though, it seems some positive news is finally being delivered according to the team's latest injury report updates.
As relayed by Spencer Nusbaum of the Washington Post on X, the Nationals seem to be close to getting both rookie outfielder Dylan Crews as well as catcher Keibert Ruiz back on the field.
Crews, who has been out with an oblique issue since late May, was able to complete workouts and baseball activities over the weekend. His activity included fielding ground and fly balls, playing catch, hitting off a tee, taking batting practice, and even running the bases without any issue.
The 23-year-old is continuing to take steps toward finally beginning a rehab assignment.
Ruiz, on the other hand, has been in concussion protocol after a scary incident a couple of weeks ago where he was struck in the head by a foul ball while watching from the dugout.
Nusbaum's report revealed that he also was able to complete baseball activities over the weekend without issue and was set for a follow-up appointment to determine his next steps.
Crews in his first full campaign has played to this point just 45 games and had not really had a chance yet to find his stride. Slashing .196/.266/.354, the hope is that he can come back down the stretch and start to build some positive momentum headed into next season.
Ruiz is in his fourth season with the team and to this point has slashed .247/.291/.369 over 443 games with 40 home runs and 185 RBI.
While it likely is too late to contend for anything significant this year barring a historic turnaround, getting both Crews and Ruiz back on the field would be a tremendous development for the clubhouse over the season's final months.
Based on this update, it certainly sounds like that is getting closer to happening.
