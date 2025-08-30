Nationals Star Keibert Ruiz Closing in on Injury Rehab Assignment
This weekend could be an important one for injured Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz.
Ruiz has been on the Nationals’ 7-day concussion injury list since July 6 and this weekend he is with the team in Tampa Bay to face the Rays. While he’s in Florida he will go through a full regimen of baseball activities, per MASN’s Bobby Blanco. That includes live batting practice, running the bases and catching a bullpen.
After that, Blanco reports, the Nationals will determine if it is time for Ruiz to head to the minor leagues for an injury rehab assignment. Where he goes, and when, will be determined by whether he feels good enough to do so.
With Ruiz’s injury, the Nationals have been a catcher down for more than a month, and after the injury to Drew Millas, Washington had to tap further into its reserves in the minor leagues to give starter Riley Adams a backup this weekend.
Keibert Ruiz’s Season
Ruiz is on an eight-year, $50 million deal that connects him to the Nationals through the 2030 season. But this has been a down year for the 27-year-old offensively. Before the injury he slashed .247/.277/.318 with just two home runs and 25 RBI. That’s a contrast from his past two seasons, during which he hit at least 13 home runs, including a career-high 18 in 2023.
With Ruiz on the field, the Nationals tend to start him and use Adams as the backup. Without him, Adams has stepped into the role as the primary catcher. He is slashing just .207/.268/.360 but has eight home runs and 22 RBI. He has batted .290 in August.
The Nationals acquired Ruiz as part of a massive trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2021. The Nationals shipped Scherzer and shortstop Trea Turner to the Dodgers for Ruiz, pitcher Josiah Gray, pitcher Gerardo Carrillo and outfielder Donovan Casey.
The Nationals Catching Situation
The Nationals lost Millas for the season after he suffered a fracture and dislocation to his left second finger during a play at the plate that led to catcher’s interference in Wednesday’s game with the New York Yankees. Washington placed him on the 10-day injured list on Friday.
Millas played in 18 games this season and slashed .306/.358/.449 with an .807 OPS, with no home runs and seven RBI. He also has five doubles and one triple. Washington first recalled Milias on June 24, and he spent nearly two weeks with the Nationals before he was optioned back to Triple-A Rochester. He rejoined the Nats on July 8.
To take his spot and give Adams a backup, the Nationals selected the contract of C.J. Stubbs and he was on the roster for Friday’s opener with the Tampa Bay Rays. He did not play, but when he does it will be his Major League debut.
Stubbs was the Houston Astros’ 10th round pick in 2019 out of USC and is the brother of another professional catcher, Garrett Stubbs. He was with the Astros organization until 2024 when he was released that May. Washington picked him up and assigned him to Double-A Harrisburg.
In the Nationals’ system this year he has slashed .148/.279/.240 with three home runs and 15 RBI.