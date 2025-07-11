Nationals’ Kyle Finnegan Shockingly Not Found on Newest MLB Trade Deadline Big Board
If MLB fans and analysts alike were polled on which Washington Nationals player has the most value right now and is the likeliest to be traded, many people would select closer Kyle Finnegan.
He has been solid once again at the backend of a Nationals bullpen that has struggled to consistently produce in 2025.
Finnegan isn’t going to blow away opponents, striking out only 26 batters in 33.1 innings, but remains a reliable arm at the end of games with 18 saves thus far in 2025.
On pace to set several career bests, the veteran right-hander is an ideal trade target for a contender who needs help at the back end of their bullpen. He has set himself up for a nice payday this offseason after his market was ice cold this past winter as well.
Alas, Finnegan isn’t the only pitcher Washington has who could be of value to other teams around the league.
One name to keep an eye on is starting pitcher Michael Soroka, who has cracked the MLB trade deadline Big Board 2.0 put together over at The Athletic by Tim Britton, Aaron Gleeman and Chad Jennings.
While he wasn’t ranked in the original big board, the veteran righty now finds himself at No. 38 with a high likelihood of being traded.
Potential suitors for him include the Detroit Tigers, New York Mets and New York Yankees, three bona fide contenders who could certainly use some depth on their pitching staffs.
His production isn’t going to draw much attention with a 5.40 ERA across 12 starts and 63.1 innings. The lengthy injury history he possesses could also scare away a few potential suitors.
But, he brings a lot to the table that contenders want from their pitchers, including versatility to eat up innings as a starting pitcher or come out of the bullpen and still be effective.
“Despite a pedestrian ERA, Soroka still excels at a lot of things teams really value today: He owns good strikeout, walk, and ground-ball rates, and he keeps the ball off the barrel. Plus, his experience last season makes Soroka a flexible fit: He can fill out your rotation in the short term and then slide to the bullpen later in the year,” they wrote over at The Athletic.
Soroka was excellent as a relief pitcher last season with the Chicago White Sox, recording a 2.75 ERA in 36 innings pitched.
Opponents recorded a .189/.303/.291 slash line against him with only seven extra-base hits in 154 plate appearances.
His stuff plays incredibly well out of the bullpen, racking up 60 strikeouts while facing 154 batters.
Soroka could have a lot more value than his numbers suggest as someone who can fill the backend of a rotation for the final months of the regular season before moving into a role in the bullpen.
For more Nationals news, head over to Nationals On SI.