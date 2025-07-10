Nationals Land Top Baseball Prospect in Latest MLB Mock Draft
The Washington Nationals have full control in the 2025 MLB draft with the No. 1 overall pick.
One of the bigger questions is, will the recent decision to shake up the front office and fire general manager Mike Rizzo and manager Dave Martinez change how they proceed?
While it’s a tough time for turnover with the draft beginning on July 13, it signifies that their decision Sunday night is monumental to the franchise.
There are two picks that mock drafts have decided on for Washington at No. 1 overall: MLB Pipeline’s No. 1 and No. 2 prospects, shortstop Ethan Holliday and left-handed pitcher Kade Anderson.
Whichever way the Nationals choose, they’ll set off a ripple effect in the draft order behind them—and all eyes will be on that selection.
Some teams are more inclined to favor collegiate players, but the 2025 draft class is top-heavy with prep talent.
Washington has taken two prep position players with their first selection in the last four drafts.
It’ll be interesting to see which way the new regime leans, particularly in light of the draft class makeup.
Baseball America released its latest MLB mock draft (subscription required). The author, Carlos Collazo, projects that the Nats will use their No. 1 pick on the No. 1 prospect and select Holliday.
“I’m moving back to the Holliday projection in this update, though I was probably leaning in that direction with or without the Rizzo news. There’s been plenty of speculation about what Rizzo’s firing means for this pick, but it’s hard to know for sure,” Collazo wrote.
In his last mock draft on June 30, Collazo leaned the other way and had Washington selecting Anderson, though he noted he didn’t have a strong inclination either way.
Intriguingly, he swung back towards Holliday, and while he downplayed the effect, he tied in the Rizzo firing.
That’s a significant reason why there’s no consensus on what the Nats will do, with the same authors changing their minds as draft night gets closer.
He also links them to several other players in the mix and unsurprisingly notes that Anderson is the favorite outside Holliday.
Holliday is a coveted young future star and has less risk than Anderson, who had Tommy John surgery in high school in 2022.
No matter which way Washington goes, it will be a defining selection for the new regime and hopefully a future franchise star.
