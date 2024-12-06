Nationals Legend Says It’s Fun to Root for Washington’s Young Prospects
It isn’t just Washington Nationals fans that are having fun watching this young team grow up together. Turns out one of the franchise’s legends is enjoying it too.
Former Nationals third baseman Ryan Zimmerman joined MLB Network’s Hot Stove show earlier this week to talk about the team’s 20th anniversary celebration in 2025.
With that, the topic turned to this young Nationals team, one that in a few years could be a contending team — if things go as planned.
There are young stars all over the diamond. Luis Garcia Jr. is at second base. C.J. Abrams is at shortstop. In the outfield there is James Wood, Jacob Young and Dylan Crews. The rotation includes young stars like MacKenzie Gore and D.J. Herz.
That doesn’t include what is down on the farm, including pitcher Travis Sykora and third baseman Brady House.
Since the Nats won the 2019 World Series, the franchise has been building up talent and Zimmerman has had a front-row seat as he has a personal services contract with the franchise as part of his last major extension.
What he sees, he likes, he told Hot Stove.
“I mean it's been so much fun to be around and watch and get to know these young kids,” Zimmerman said. “I can truly say that it's fun to root for them because they're all good kids and they wanna play the game the right way. They wanna work hard, they want to get better. You know it's funny — every single one (prospect) that you just showed (on video) besides Dylan is from that (Juan) Soto trade that everyone freaked out about. So, yeah that turned out OK.”
The Nationals are heading to next week’s winter meetings in Dallas hopeful that they can lay the groundwork to bring in some veteran players to help augment their young core. Washington could use a veteran starting pitcher along with power at first and third base.
Zimmerman, sadly, can’t turn back the clock.
He played his entire 16-year career with the Nationals, beginning his career shortly after the franchise moved from Montreal. He finished with a career slash line of .277/.341/.475/.816 with 284 home runs and 1,061 RBI.
He finished second in voting for National League Rookie of the Year in 2006, made two All-Star Game appearances, won two Silver Slugger awards and one Gold Glove. He finished in the Top 25 in MVP voting four times.
He also claimed a World Series ring with the Nationals in 2019, as they beat the Houston Astros in seven games. He is also the first Nationals player to have his jersey number retired.