Nationals Make Eyebrow Raising Move Signing Veteran Catcher to Major League Deal
The Washington Nationals have made a few moves recently to shake up their roster for the stretch run of the season.
A lot of people were shocked when they decided to move on from starting first baseman Nathaniel Lowe. After not moving him ahead of the MLB trade deadline, he was designated for assignment. Shortly after that, he signed a deal with the Boston Red Sox, one of the teams rumored to be showing an interest in him.
With rosters expanding on Sept. 1, the Nationals took advantage and added two players. Infielder Nasim Nunez and pitcher Andrew Alvarez got the call-up. Catcher CJ Stubbs was also added to the Big League roster. He and starting pitcher Andrew Alvarez debuted and made history together on Monday in a 2-0 victory over the Miami Marlins.
Nationals Sign Catcher Jorge Alfaro
Evidently, Washington wasn’t done adding players to the roster. On Tuesday, it was announced that another addition has been made. According to Andrew Golden of The Washington Post, the Nationals are signing catcher Jorge Alfaro.
An eight-year MLB veteran, Alfaro has played 88 games with Triple-A Nashville, the affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. Washington is signing him to a Major League deal, which means corresponding moves will have to be made. They are currently maxed out on the 40-man roster, which means someone being transferred to the 60-day injured list or designated for assignment will follow.
Catcher Keibert Ruiz, who has been sidelined since July 6, is certainly a candidate. He is on the seven-day concussion injured list but has missed nearly two months of action. Transferring him to the 60-day injured list would only add about a week more to his required absence.
His status could very well be why the team signed Alfaro in the first place. If Ruiz isn’t showing the kind of progress the team had hoped, bringing in another experienced backstop makes a lot of sense. And, since it is a Major League deal, it gives the impression Alfaro will have a chance to play right away.
He hasn’t played in the MLB in two years, last making an appearance with the Colorado Rockies and Boston Red Sox in 2023. Alfaro remained active playing in the Dominican Winter League before returning to the MLB with the Brewers this year. A top 100 prospect from 2012-2018, he never quite lived up to those expectations.
In 496 games and 1,710 plate apperances, he recorded a .253/.302/.393 slash line with an OPS+ of 87. He spent time with the Philadelphia Phillies, Miami Marlins, San Diego Padres, Rockies and Red Sox in his career previously.